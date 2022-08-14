Three stages of music to feature local musicians

A town wide celebration of Floyd County artists is set to return next month at the third annual Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival. More than 20 local vendors will offer handmade crafts, and admission is free.

Featuring three stages across town and a variety of vendors, the festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Festival organizer and producer Alan Graf started Floyd Americana in an effort to showcase talents with a connection to Floyd. He has said he would like to see the festival grow to a three-day event, with more stages and local artists.

For next month’s festival, Warren G. Lineberry Park’s stage will host the Mystic Witches, Appalachian Space Train, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats (Jeff Liverman, Jeremia Dwier, Barb Gillespie, Ray Braley and Will Norton), Cocobolo (Stella Trudel, Bob Dillard and Stephen McCartney), Brad Collier and The Easy Answers (David Shelton, David Owens and a varied assortment of talented friends), Virginia Hollow and Solacoustix Duo.

Hotel Floyd will host junior varisty (Will and Jodie Norton), Seph Custer and David Cannaday, Eric + Addie, Neal “Skieebo” Wyms, and Earl White and Adrienne Davis on the other side of The Station and The Village Green.

OuterSpace, just down the road from the park, will host Paul LeMay, Michael Kovick, Jake Retting, Maggie Blankenship, Kat Mills, and Starroot and Willbilly.

The community can find a trailer for the festival online at https://youtu.be/mNO70m-zMjM. The trailer was completed after last year’s festival with the help of Fox Slife.

Stay up to date with festival news and find more information about each of the featured acts at tinyurl.com/FloydAmericana.