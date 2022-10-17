Revised ordinance limits music hours

By Abby Whitt | Editor
Revisions to the Floyd County Festivals and Entertainment Ordinance were approved earlier this week after a public hearing at the Oct. 11 Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Board voted on a handful of changes, some of which were suggested and explained by County Attorney Steve Durbin.
“There was some need in my view to tighten up the ordinance to clarify the process and make it clear this is an administrative process, not up to the discretionary process of the Board,” Durbin said.
Revisions were unanimously approved for language changes, such as changing “County Health Officer” to “County Health Department Representative” and “should” to “shall.”
Key changes include the addition of an agent (either the County Administrator or their designee) that will facilitate the process and determine variables, such as insurance requirements and insurance bond amounts, on a case-by-case basis, with the help of public safety officials.
The original insurance bond in the ordinance ($2,500) was set in 1977, Durbin said. Removing that specification and having the agent determine the amount for individual events will likely mean higher bonds going forward, he added.
A 3-2 majority voted to amend the ordinance to include quiet hours from 2-8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from midnight to 8 a.m. on weekdays.
Vice-Chair Jerry Boothe of the Courthouse District originally proposed that no music should be allowed between midnight and 8 a.m. any day of the week. He said the restrictions apply to “entertainment for the masses,” not small group jams around a campfire.
Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold and Little River’s Linda Devito Kuchenbuch voted against the amendment, with Boothe, Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox and Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork voting in favor.
“This ordinance is so restrictive on personal rights to begin with that I’m really hesitant to restrict even further… We can’t be afraid of the Boogey Man outside the door…” Bechtold said. “We need to respect people’s rights on all counts.”
Bechtold proposed a re-amendment that would permit unamplified music from midnight until 2 a.m.
“Zoning isn’t what the residents want… Zoning by ordinance is just not what I like to do,” Devito Kuchenbuch said.
Bechtold and Devito Kuchenbuch voted in favor of the re-amendment, while the three other members voted against it.
Turman said he liked the way it was written on the proposed document, with different hours for weekends and weekdays.
“I just see that we’re infringing on rights — deeply,” Bechtold said.
When put up for a vote, Turman, Devito Kuchenbuch and Kalinda Bechtold voted for the originally proposed hours, and Cox and Boothe voted against.
The vote to approve the Festivals and Amusement Ordinance with amendments was the same 3-2 split.
“It’s one nobody is going to win on…” said Turman. “It’s going to make someone mad.”
Public hearing comments
Several county residents spoke during the public hearing on Oct. 11, before the Floyd County Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on revisions to the music and festival ordinance.
County resident Virginia Neukirch said change can be daunting and shared it personally took her time to accept Food Lion replacing the field it was built upon.
“If a piece of property couldn’t stay a farm, I think a one-a-year, family friendly music festival is a wonderful plan,” Neukirch said.
Neukirch said she would like to support any ordinance that would continue to let festivals take place in Floyd County.
Check resident Kirsten Vest said the revised ordinance is still “severely lacking” in regard to security measures.
She said neighbors of the planned FloydFest site appreciate the hours proposed in the advertised ordinance changes, “but really it should be 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day,” Vest said.
The Board should delay the vote on adopting changes, Vest said, and allow committees to provide guidance and input.
Kelly Yeatts addressed some of the ordinance line-by-line and said other community members were present and willing to defer their allotted four minutes to her.
She said attendance numbers for events should be public record and a decibel limit should be added.
Yeatts said the proposed quiet hours are “unacceptable” and the ordinance should take into account nearby Sunday church services.
“There needs to be a decibel limit to protect surrounding properties and property owners’ rights to use and enjoy their land outside of festivals and amusement events,” Yeatts said.
The ordinance should not allow events to be approved without at least 75% approval from neighboring property owners, she said.
“This is a major disruption for any community,” Yeatts said.
After Yeatts’ four minutes elapsed, Chairman Joe Turman said time sharing would not be permitted.
He said the Board has never allowed it before and would not start in the middle of a public hearing.
Three individuals that were signed up to speak during the hearing yielded their time in favor of Yeatts.
Van Fletcher, who said he is a practicing physician, told the Board of his concerns about emergency medical services, sanitation and more.
Fletcher said the Board’s “duties are implicit and (members) are explicitly refuted by the citizenry to hear, listen and look after the well-being of the county.”
“The larger the crowd, the greater the chance of disruptive behavior,” Fletcher said, adding provisions should be added for cancellation of an event.
Ann Rogers, a Roanoke County resident and Patrick County landowner, said her property in Patrick is about four miles from the former FloydFest site.
Rogers said she was kept up by music from the main stage, which “left an impression…than wasn’t very positive.”
“Our neighbors in Check and elsewhere in Floyd County should not be forced to listen to unregulated, loud, music through the night during FloydFest or any music festival,” Rogers said. She encouraged “stringent standards that are enforceable” for the revised ordinance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!