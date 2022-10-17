Revised ordinance limits music hours

Revisions to the Floyd County Festivals and Entertainment Ordinance were approved earlier this week after a public hearing at the Oct. 11 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Board voted on a handful of changes, some of which were suggested and explained by County Attorney Steve Durbin.

“There was some need in my view to tighten up the ordinance to clarify the process and make it clear this is an administrative process, not up to the discretionary process of the Board,” Durbin said.

Revisions were unanimously approved for language changes, such as changing “County Health Officer” to “County Health Department Representative” and “should” to “shall.”

Key changes include the addition of an agent (either the County Administrator or their designee) that will facilitate the process and determine variables, such as insurance requirements and insurance bond amounts, on a case-by-case basis, with the help of public safety officials.

The original insurance bond in the ordinance ($2,500) was set in 1977, Durbin said. Removing that specification and having the agent determine the amount for individual events will likely mean higher bonds going forward, he added.

A 3-2 majority voted to amend the ordinance to include quiet hours from 2-8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from midnight to 8 a.m. on weekdays.

Vice-Chair Jerry Boothe of the Courthouse District originally proposed that no music should be allowed between midnight and 8 a.m. any day of the week. He said the restrictions apply to “entertainment for the masses,” not small group jams around a campfire.

Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold and Little River’s Linda Devito Kuchenbuch voted against the amendment, with Boothe, Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox and Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork voting in favor.

“This ordinance is so restrictive on personal rights to begin with that I’m really hesitant to restrict even further… We can’t be afraid of the Boogey Man outside the door…” Bechtold said. “We need to respect people’s rights on all counts.”

Bechtold proposed a re-amendment that would permit unamplified music from midnight until 2 a.m.

“Zoning isn’t what the residents want… Zoning by ordinance is just not what I like to do,” Devito Kuchenbuch said.

Bechtold and Devito Kuchenbuch voted in favor of the re-amendment, while the three other members voted against it.

Turman said he liked the way it was written on the proposed document, with different hours for weekends and weekdays.

“I just see that we’re infringing on rights — deeply,” Bechtold said.

When put up for a vote, Turman, Devito Kuchenbuch and Kalinda Bechtold voted for the originally proposed hours, and Cox and Boothe voted against.

The vote to approve the Festivals and Amusement Ordinance with amendments was the same 3-2 split.

“It’s one nobody is going to win on…” said Turman. “It’s going to make someone mad.”