Floyd Livestock and County Fair turns 16

The annual Floyd Livestock and County Fair returns to the Floyd Family Campground in September, complete with local food vendors, contests, livestock competitions and more.

The 16th edition of the event begins at 10 a.m. for the general public on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The fair highlights Floyd County’s rich agricultural heritage with fun for the whole family.

Tickets to the fair at $5 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages six to 12 and free for those under five.

Groups interested in being a vendor or setting up a game or exhibit should contact Joni at (540) 392-5496 or email hbgoodies@swva. Information packets and guidelines can be found at www.floydcountyfair.com.

A full schedule will be available online closer to the date of the event.