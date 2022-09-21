Classical banjo concert this weekend

Classical banjoist John Bullard will be joined by Markus Compton on piano for a live concert at Floyd Center for the Arts this Saturday, Sept. 24.

Bullard and Compton will perform works from Bullard’s recent CD recording “Classical Banjo: The Perfect Southern Art.” The concert begins at 7 p.m. at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

Featured selections include Concerto in D minor by Alessandro Marcello, Partita in E minor by G.P. Telemann, and a Bach Sonata.

Bullard will also be including a set of his classical banjo transcriptions.

Bullard has time and time again successfully married the beauties of the banjo and classical music over the course of his career. He was the first graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Music to earn a degree in performance with the banjo.

Evoking sounds reminiscent of the lute and harpsichord, the banjo falls naturally in with the classical Baroque composers. Bullard understands that accepting the banjo — a “folk” instrument with a complex pedigree — into the classical fold is a challenging proposition for traditionalists.

Bullard has recorded and performed for years, including producing three album-length recordings.

His concert repertoire includes solo, duet, and quartet performances of works from Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and others of the Baroque Period, along with later-period pieces by Schumann and others.

More recently, Bullard has begun featuring new work by contemporary American composers, including a Caprice in D minor in the Romantic style, from composer Frank Mullen, and a set of 24 Preludes for Solo Banjo, commissioned from Adam Larrabee, which the composer says “showcases the instrument’s versatility and capability in all keys as well as the breadth of tonal palette and timbres each key has to offer.”

Markus Compton is well known in the Williamsburg, Richmond, and Washington D.C. music scenes, having graduated with degrees in Music Education and Keyboard Collaboration from George Mason University.

Compton is currently serving as Assistant Conductor and Pianist for the Fairfax Choral Society and Pianist for the National Men’s Chorus.

Tickets to the classical banjo concert Sept. 24 are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Student tickets are available for $10.

For more information about Saturday’s concert, FCA’s Pumpkin Patch or the Floyd Center for the Arts, visit www.floydartcenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. FCA located at 220 Parkway Lane S., and its regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.