Park Use Permit revisions approved

Floyd Town Council unanimously approved changes to the Warren G. Lineberry Park Use Permit last week. No details regarding Friday night events in the park were incorporated.

Business owner Kamala Bauers of Hotel Floyd said she has spoken with guests that complained about the Unity in Community events in the park, which have been discussed at Council meetings since the summer.

Most of the discussion has centered on “protecting” the Friday night Jamboree and street music scene that increases foot traffic for Floyd businesses.

Several revisions were discussed in the Nov. 3 Town Council meeting, and there was little discussion to follow-up on Nov. 17 before the updated permit was approved as presented.

Revisions decided upon Nov. 3 include a shorter window for approval and changing Council’s role in approving events.

Event organizers must submit a completed application (and related documents) to the town within 30 days of the event, instead of the previous 45-day limit.

Another change is that nonprofits must also submit damage deposits prior to events in the park.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said last week the matter of Friday night events should be left up to the Town Manager’s discretion, the same as non-Friday events, and Mayor Will Griffin agreed.

Griffin said the Town Manager can always “defer” to Council for its input and recommendation.

“... I’d say 90% you can handle pretty easily,” Griffin said.

The formal Warren G. Lineberry Park Use Application will be available online at www.townoffloyd.org when it’s available.

The rest of the meeting on Nov. 17 included two closed sessions and a brief about PSA happenings from Griffin.

The closed sessions were in regard to real estate and the ongoing lawsuit between Councilman David Whitaker and Town Council. No action was taken after either.

The next Floyd Town Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at 138 Wilson St. in W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.