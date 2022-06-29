 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Wytheville's July 4 celebration promises something for everyone

July 4 2019 Wytheville

This year's Downtown Wytheville Inc. July 4 Celebration will feature a Cruise-In like the one in this 2019 photo. There will also be live music, food, entertainment for children and fireworks. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

 File photo courtesy of Downtown Wytheville Inc. and Michelle Govin Photography

Downtown Wytheville’s July 4 Celebration on Monday promises something for everyone. There will be live music throughout the day, along with craft vendors, local craft beer, ax throwing, a Cruise-In on Main Street and, of course, fireworks. For the kids, there will be inflatables at First Community Bank, a Patriotic Kids Parade on Tazewell Street at 3 p.m., emergency vehicles for them to see and touch and a spray and splash area.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

There will be food at downtown restaurants including, Skeeter’s, The Grind, Hickory House BBQ, MoonDog Pizza, Graze on Main, Chay’s Corner Bakery and Z’s Casita. Other food vendors are Gilly’s Shaved Ice, Blackwood Co., Heart & Seoul and Wiffle Pops.

On the Food City Main Stage, Makenzie Phipps performs at 3:30 p.m., followed by Ryan Perry Band at 6 p.m. and The Georgia Thunderbolts at 8 p.m.

Other live music venues are:

3 Shades of Grey on Tazewell Street at 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Randall at 3 p.m. at Oracle Books

Noah Spencer at 3:30 p.m. at Seven Sisters Brewery

P-Flunk at 3:30 p.m. at The Bolling Wilson Hotel

Orion’s Belt Buckle at 4:30 p.m. at MoodDog Pizza

Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen at 6:30 p.m. at The Bolling Wilson Hotel

Jonah Carden at 8 p.m. at 7 Dogs Brewpub

For more information, visit the Downtown Wytheville Inc. Facebook page.

