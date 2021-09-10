Keeping Smyth strong

Smyth Strong isn’t just a catchy slogan. To three women who stood before the county’s board of supervisors at its Aug. 26 meeting it’s a reality they intend to build upon.

Smyth County Tourism Association’s Director Amanda Livingston, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Gillespie, and county Economic Development Assistant Kendra Hayden told the supervisors that they are looking for ways to pool resources and supplement one another’s work rather than duplicating efforts. They also intend to pursue ideas for the community’s economic growth.

Livingston said the trio wants to “make the most out of every tax dollar.”

The work will begin with taking Smyth Strong to the next level.

“Smyth Strong” began being used in 2020 as the name of a fund created to help small businesses survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund was the combined effort of the town of Chilhowie and the Saltville Industrial Development Authority, Smyth County’s supervisors and its Economic Development Authority, and the Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County.

Over the course of a few months, the fund transformed from providing loans to offering grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to Smyth County small businesses.