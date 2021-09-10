Keeping Smyth strong

Smyth Strong isn’t just a catchy slogan. To three women who stood before the county’s board of supervisors at its Aug. 26 meeting it’s a reality they intend to build upon.
Smyth County Tourism Association’s Director Amanda Livingston, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarah Gillespie, and county Economic Development Assistant Kendra Hayden told the supervisors that they are looking for ways to pool resources and supplement one another’s work rather than duplicating efforts. They also intend to pursue ideas for the community’s economic growth.
Livingston said the trio wants to “make the most out of every tax dollar.”
The work will begin with taking Smyth Strong to the next level.
“Smyth Strong” began being used in 2020 as the name of a fund created to help small businesses survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund was the combined effort of the town of Chilhowie and the Saltville Industrial Development Authority, Smyth County’s supervisors and its Economic Development Authority, and the Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County.
Over the course of a few months, the fund transformed from providing loans to offering grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to Smyth County small businesses.
Now, Gillespie said the team is working to create a Smyth Strong logo that they hope will be used throughout county and town agencies and beyond to help build community identity.
Livingston noted that they’ve also recognized the need for a video that celebrates Smyth County’s quality of life for marketing that will appeal to visitors as well as potential new residents.
Additionally, Hayden said they are working to upgrade the materials that are presented to participants visiting Smyth County on FAM (familiarization) tours. Such participants might be members of the travel media, tour operators and similar professionals. Hayden emphasized creating an engaging and professional experience.
While the chamber’s annual magazine has been published for several years, Gillespie said this year it’s going to be a team effort that serves multiple needs, including being helpful for newcomers and tourists alike with quality of life resources, regional events listings, and a community resources guide.
Livingston said the tourism agency will supplement that publication with brochures that focus on promoting dining options and local attractions.
She reiterated that the team wants to avoid duplicating efforts in favor of supplementing one another’s work to achieve more successful results.
“Growth happens collectively,” observed Hayden, who explained that the trio of agencies wants to form new connections that allow for the “boldest ideas” to be brought forward while strengthening any weak areas. The group, Hayden said, does not want to operate from the mindset of scarcity.
Supervisors’ Vice Chair Lori Deel expressed her gratitude to the three women, saying, “I’ve wanted to see this for so long.”
When he Tweets, Supervisor Mike Sturgill said he often adds #SmythCountyProud to his messages. He also was grateful for the united effort and said he sees the goal as making the community “the best possible place to live.”
Board Chair Charlie Atkins concurred saying that by working cohesively the agencies will get so much more done and “make life better for our citizens.”