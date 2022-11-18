Brock Hughes Medical Center receives grant

This fall, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) awarded a total of $208,366.99 through its Responsive Grants program to 71 nonprofits serving the New River Valley. This total represents the most the CFNRV has ever given out during its competitive grants process. Since 2002, the foundation has awarded nearly $7 million in grants.

Wytheville’s Brock Hughes Medical Center (BHMC) received $4,000from the Ghia Borg Memorial Health Care Fund & the Wythe County United Legacy Fund. BHMC is a nonprofit organization that provides primary health care services to those who have Medicaid or Medicare coverage or no health insurance coverage at all in Wythe and Bland counties. BHMC is currently providing almost 5,000 healthcare visits a year to over 800 patients, of all ages-birth to geriatric. The clinic is located at 450 West Monroe Street.

The grants are for operating support, which allows organizations maximum flexibility in how they use the funds. The applications came from organizations that support localities across the New River Valley with missions that focus on a variety of areas: animals, arts and culture, community and civic affairs, education, environment, health and wellness, poverty, and support, parenting, and care.

This year, 54 different funds contributed to the $208,000+ total, with several making grants to multiple organizations. Through each step of the grants process, the CFNRV team works with its grants distribution committee to read and score each application and help match applicants to the funding available.

The foundation also engaged the public in the grant-making process by encouraging community members to make donations through its online Grant Catalog throughout the month of October. Through these combined efforts, 74% of applications were partially or fully funded.

At a Nov. 16 lunch reception the CFNRV recognized each of the 71 grantees. Hosted at the Wytheville Department of Museums, 65 guests attended the event.

For more information on the Brock Hughes Medical Center services, or to inquire about how you can help the clinic, please call 276-223-0558 and ask for Executive Director Stacey Linkous.