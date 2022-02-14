 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visitors Center, Chamber to relocate

  • 0

The Floyd Chamber announced it and the Floyd Visitors Center will relocate later this month from beside Cocoa Mia to the Cocoa Mia Annex at 108 W. Main St.

The Chamber first announced the move in its January newsletter and shared additional details Feb. 10.

“Your Chamber is organizing, purging, cataloging and boxing in anticipation of a mid-to late February move date,” it said. “If you have business literature or cards that you would like to have on display or wish to update your literature or cards currently on display, now would be a great time to do so.”

For now, find the Chamber and Visitors Center at 109 E. Main Street in Floyd, directly across from the Floyd County Courthouse.

Learn more about the Floyd Chamber at www.floydchamber.org.

Upcoming membership event

The February Floyd County Chamber of Commerce membership lunch meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at noon in the Floyd Center for the Arts Community Room.

The meeting’s presentation will be provided by Floyd County Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin, who will give an overview of the Floyd Economic Development Authority, her role in economic and community development, and discuss how economic development and community development is an important partnership.

The lunch sponsor is Thomas & Wall Real Estate, which has operated in Floyd since 2010. Lunch will be provided for those who RSVP by Friday, Feb. 18, to info@floydchamber.org or (540) 745-4407, otherwise all from the business community are welcome to attend.

The Floyd Center for the Arts is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd.

