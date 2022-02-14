Visitors Center, Chamber to relocate

The Floyd Chamber announced it and the Floyd Visitors Center will relocate later this month from beside Cocoa Mia to the Cocoa Mia Annex at 108 W. Main St.

The Chamber first announced the move in its January newsletter and shared additional details Feb. 10.

“Your Chamber is organizing, purging, cataloging and boxing in anticipation of a mid-to late February move date,” it said. “If you have business literature or cards that you would like to have on display or wish to update your literature or cards currently on display, now would be a great time to do so.”

For now, find the Chamber and Visitors Center at 109 E. Main Street in Floyd, directly across from the Floyd County Courthouse.

Learn more about the Floyd Chamber at www.floydchamber.org.