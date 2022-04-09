Music of Our Mountains to showcase regional music history

The Handmade Music School and Floyd Country Store will host a launch party on April 23 for “Music of Our Mountains,” an interactive website that will chronicle the heritage of southwest Virginia.

The first phase of the living-document style project will focus on the counties surrounding Floyd County (Franklin, Patrick, Carroll and Grayson) before the Great Depression.

“The music of this time and place — Mountain Music — developed as traditional English, Scots-Irish, German, French, African and Indigenous cultures traded ideas and culture, producing music that made no delineations between origin, race or gender,” a release about the launch stated.

“The rich heritage of this particular region of southwestern Virginia became ‘a fertile crescent’ for old-time music — one of a number of areas in North America that served as a hub for the earliest recorded Country music.”

Key figures from the Blue Ridge Plateau (including Blind Alfred Reed, Posey Rorer, Ernest Stoneman and Henry Whitter) and how they changed the music world will be featured in the first chapter.

As the project grows, anyone and everyone is invited to share stories for the collection.

Music Of Our Mountains, which is made possible by a grant from the Virginia Humanities, will be updated regularly with new personal histories, shared content from published books about the subject as well as content from various university archives.

The launch event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, and it is free with donations welcome to benefit the project. The Floyd Country Store, located at 206 S. Locust St., has been the site of community gatherings since the early 1900s.

Learn more about the April 23 event at www.floydcountrystore.com/event/music-of-our-mountains-launch-event-2022-04-23.

Find the project online at www.musicofourmountains.com after the April 23 launch.