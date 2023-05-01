The Floyd Farmers market kicks off its summer season this Saturday for its 13th year, with expanded offerings of products and gifts.

In addition to the local foods and crafts, the market will feature two new programs that will allow kids and seniors to get free fruits and veggies from Floyd’s farmers.

The market will open with 26 vendors selling a wide variety of produce, poultry and beef, flowers and herbal products, fresh breads and pastries, plant starts and more.

“We will be starting the season with a great set of vendors and products,” said Market Manager Fabian Lujan. “The warm spring weather has given farmers an early start, and it should be amazing.”

Some new vendors will add to the mix, including a new waffle and crepe vendor serving breakfast items, fresh local mushrooms, lavender products, fresh flowers and cheeses, as well as local crafts.

The Market Refill Shop will offer bulk home and body care products for those that want to save on packaging.

SustainFloyd will continue its recycling program, collecting plastics, electronic waste, batteries, old running shoes and more, on the first Saturday of each month at the market.

New this year, is the upcoming Floyd Farm Trail, a project of SustainFloyd with funding from the Virginia Tourism Corporation. This program will highlight Floyd County’s farms and food producers to the general public.

“The Farm Trail project has a lot of potential to bring new visitors to the Floyd Community looking for a unique food experience,” said Melissa Branks, the project coordinator. “This will be one more experience that makes Floyd a special destination.”

Visit the Floyd Farmers Market under the Community Pavilion on south Locust Street from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 6 until November.

Find a full list of vendors for the 2023 summer season and more information online at www.floydfarmersmarket.org and www.facebook.com/FloydFarmersMarket.