Amanda Jane Moyer was sentenced last week to one year in prison and nine on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs.

Moyer, who lives in Roanoke, will get credit for time served since her latest arrest in December, and face some or all of remaining time on probation if she violates any terms of suspended sentences.

Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor told Moyer that her sentence fell within Virginia’s sentencing guidelines and the recommendations of Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom.

Moyer was arrested after police discovered her distributing Schedule II drugs from a car in a parking lot of a store in Floyd, Branscom said during the sentencing hearing Jan. 24.

As part of the plea deal, Branscom asked the judge to dismiss the remaining failure to appear charges.

Moyer’s hearing was one of the few that were not continued on a long day in court on Jan. 24.

In one of the hearings, Jodie Allan Owens of Floyd was given a 12-month suspended sentence for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Darryl Giles Snead was granted at $200 cash bond on a charge of burglary.

A scheduled trial of Julio Cesar Contreras Canale of Floyd in charges of an indecent act with a child was continued to July 25.