Planning for women's program underway at Eagles Nest

Eagles Nest Regeneration is working to put a residential women’s program in place by early 2023.

The expansion is possible due to donations, insurance reimbursements and “tremendous support from our community,” Will Curtis said.

Curtis is the director of outreach at ENR, which was founded in Floyd County in 2006 as a faith-based men’s recovery center.

It currently houses 60 men. A new building currently under construction will add 10 more beds.

A variety of resources are available to residents, including ENR’s Leadership Training Program, which allows those in recovery to become certified peer recovery specialists, and occupational training.

Executive leadership at ERN is working with licensed female staff members to establish plans for the new women’s program, which will open with 12 spots.

“The main focuses will be physical, emotional and spiritual health, trauma informed care, and family recovery,” Curtis said.

The women’s campus at ERN is planned to be more than three miles from the main center, and Curtis said the program will be “completely separate” from the men’s program.

“ENR residents are typically on campus for seven to eight months,” Curtis said.

The next-closest residential women’s recovery program, Curtis said, is located in Roanoke at Bethany Hall.

A BBQ benefit was held on Oct. 22 to raise funds for current construction projects. The event included a playground dedication for a family who lost their son to an opioid overdose.

Learn more about ERN, its programs and find addiction resources at www.enrm.org or call (540) 291-7044.