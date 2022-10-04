Wythe County man convicted of possessing child porn

A Wythe County man got prison time on Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

As part of a plea agreement, 28-year-old Seth Aaron Wright of Max Meadows was sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars and will be on probation for five years after his release.

He also has to register as a sex offender and will waive his Fourth Amendment protections while on probation.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, police searched Wright’s residence and found pornographic images on a cell phone and tablet.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office internet crimes against children division investigated the case.

“My office, as well as the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, will continue to protect our children and our community against crimes of this heinous nature,” Jones said. “I can think of no better way to protect this community than separating the defendant from the law abiding citizens of this county for the next decade.”

In 2015, Wright was indicted on two counts of possessing and transmitting child porn. In that case, police accused him of selling pornographic photos of an ex-girlfriend to another man, who was also charged.

When the case went to trial, though, Wright was convicted of two reduced charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and charges against the other suspect were dropped. Wright was sentenced to a month in jail and put on probation for a year.

Wright is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.