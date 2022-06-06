Jury trial scheduled in drug case

A Roanoke man with a criminal record was denied bond in Floyd County Circuit Court last week.

Judge Mike Fleenor said on May 31 Brandon Wayne Grey’s record gives him little confidence that he would show up for the court hearings on June 28 and ordered the defendant to stay in jail.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Grey’s past charges stretch from Virginia to Florida and include other failures to appear. Grey’s record includes more than 11 felonies.

He said Grey’s record made him a “poor risk for bail.” Judge Fleenor agreed.

The May 31 court docket was short after a scheduled trial was continued for Thomas Giovanni of Radford on charges of perjury and failure to appear.

Scheduled pre-trial motions hearing for Alvare Rejeda Galvan of Floyd on a drug case involving distribution of cocaine, methamphetamine and weapons was continued. A two-day jury trial is currently scheduled for July 18-19 after continuances dating back to 2020.