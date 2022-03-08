Smyth County considers repealing noise ordinance

In the debate over a permit for a private airfield, noise was cited as a concern, and the county was challenged to enforce its noise ordinance. This wasn’t the first time officials have grappled with concerns about noise, but these complaints did prompt action.

County officials are considering repealing their law regarding noise, at least for the time being.

Their action stems from legal experts’ opinions that the ordinance is impossible to enforce.

When asked what makes Smyth’s current ordinance unenforceable, Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans pointed to Supreme Court of Virginia’s 2009 decision in Bradley S. Tanner, et al. v. City of Virginia of Beach.

The case was appealed to the commonwealth’s top court when a circuit court rejected a constitutional challenge to Virginia Beach’s noise ordinance.

According to court documents, the oceanfront club would host “disc jockeys and occasional live entertainment groups that play various types of music including ‘hip-hop,’ ‘punk rock,’ ‘emo,’ and ‘indie’ music.” The owners had been repeatedly warned by city police officers about music sound levels, and had received citations for violating the city’s noise ordinance.

In June 2007, club owners filed a complaint against the city, arguing that the ordinance is unconstitutional because it is vague. The owners also alleged that the ordinance is vague because it fails to provide citizens with “fair notice” regarding what conduct is unlawful, and because the ordinance language invites selective prosecution by granting law enforcement officials the “unfettered individual discretion” to make enforcement decisions.

In its decision, the Virginia Supreme Court agreed with the club’s owners and declared the noise ordinance unconstitutional because it was vague and put law enforcement officers in the position of trying to enforce noise levels that could be interpreted differently among listeners. The ruling said, “Noise that one person may consider ‘loud, disturbing and unnecessary’ may not disturb the sensibilities of another listener.”

In describing some violations, Smyth County’s Noise Ordinance offers more objective definitions than Virginia Beach’s did. It speaks of the noise being “heard across a residential real property boundary or through partitions common to two dwelling units within a building…. In such a manner as to be plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from the building in which it is located…. When the sound source is located within a motor vehicle and the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from its source or otherwise creates a noise disturbance.” However, in other parts of the ordinance it speaks of “unnecessary noise.” The ordinance speaks of animals “habitually” howling, barking, meowing, and squawking.

In December, Sheriff Chip Shuler noted that a variety of noise control issues do exist in the county. However, he added, “We await the passage of a noise ordinance that can be enforced.”

Shuler also said that he and other county officials have been examining examples of ordinances throughout Virginia, researching what would best serve the community.

In past discussions, county officials have noted that to stand up in court, noise ordinances must specify the level of decibels that is unacceptable. Then, law enforcement must be equipped with meters that can measure decibels. A decibel is a unit used to measure sounds’ intensity or degree of loudness.

Less specific determinations of noise, officials have said, are too subjective to enforce.

The equipment and training needed to enforce such an ordinance all come with a cost.

For now, the supervisors continue to consider repealing the noise ordinance and are expected to take citizen comments during a March 24 public hearing in the county office building.