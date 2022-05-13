Old Church Gallery launches new website

The Old Church Gallery launched a fresh archival website this month to share information about nearly 200 Floyd County artifacts online.

Artifacts are separated into categories online: Archaeology, Baskets, County Life, Coverlets, Folk Art, Furniture, Music, Oral History, Photos and Documents, Quilts, Textiles, and Tools.

The Old Church Gallery’s Catherine Pauley said the project is ongoing at the May 5 Floyd Town Council meeting.

“It’s not everything yet, but we will get there,” she said.

Website visitors can learn about the history of each industry in Floyd before viewing individual items.

“Our Folk Art examples are colorful, bright, and full of humor,” the collection summary states. “They celebrate life, art, and materials. The forms are traditional and group-related; the interpretation is very much an expression of the individual creating within that culture.”

Folk Art includes three sets of dancing dolls as of May 5 and some objects crafted from repurposed materials, such as Found Object Bells by Marvin Thomas (1910-2006).

The Old Church Gallery identified at least four different materials used to create the bells.

“While the sound is not especially melodious, these bells are attention-getters!” the gallery states.

The Photos and Documents collection includes a 1929 Floyd County telephone directory, family scrapbooks and a photo of the Harman family, taken by an unknown photographer in 1914.

The Tool collection includes two sets of cobbler’s tools, one of which was made from material left over from the Civil War. The Old Church Gallery estimates the set was made between 1870 and 1900.

While the artisan is unknown, the gallery website states, the set can be traced back to Benjamin Phlegar (1812-1892). He and his wife owned the farm previously located on the current Floyd Regional Commerce Center Property.

The new Old Church Gallery website also features Oral History from the gallery’s long-running project with Radford University: Roots with Wings — Floyd Story Center.

The project lasted from 2007-2020, and the Oral History collection consists of more than 100 interviews from Arva Conner Coleman, Dorsey and Louise Thompson, Harley Rush Alderman, George Shelor and more.

A solo by India Dickerson in 1988 is available to listen to online as a part of the Music collection, as is a recording of ‘Florida Blues’ with Ab Weddle (fiddle) R.O. Slusher (guitar), Bill Moran (banjo) and George Slusher (guitar) from March 1983.

There are more than 60 quilts in the Old Church Gallery’s collection and 31 were listed online last week.

The ‘May 7, 1897, Crazy Quilt’ has at least 19 different embroidery stitches in both cotton and wool. The gallery “speculates” the initials on the quilt (reading M.S. and C.G.S.) mean it was made for a wedding, though the crafter is unknown.

A quilt by Essie Effie Nixon Slusher (1895-1973) is also featured online, with its seed sack backing.

“ … This quilt shows the resourcefulness common to farm families with its reuse of feed sack materials and its backing made from sacks that held seed very likely sold in the store,” The Old Church Gallery states.

The gallery is hopeful to reopen with regular hours in July, Catherine Pauley said in April. The Buffalo Mountain exhibit that was disrupted by the pandemic will be the first of the new season.

Pauley added artists who planned to exhibit pieces in 2020 should confirm a spot with her for summer 2022.

The Old Church Gallery is located at 110 Wilson St. in Floyd, behind Finders Keepers.

Explore the new website at www.oldchurchgallery.org. With questions about the gallery, email galleryconnect@swva.net.