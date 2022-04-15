 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd Hardee’s location home to 2021 Biscuit Maker Champion

2021_Biscuit Maker Champ

Patrick County resident Crystal Link, who works at Hardee’s in Floyd, is the 2021 Biscuit Maker Champion.

 Photo submitted

If the breakfast biscuits baked at Hardee’s in Floyd taste especially delicious, that’s because they are made by 2021 Biscuit Maker Champion Crystal Link.

Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the nation, announced April 12 that local Hardee’s biscuit maker Link was named as the 2021 Best Biscuit Maker among participants from 343 restaurants and four states.

The competition started in October 2021, and each biscuit maker was evaluated based on the quality of his or her biscuits, knowledge of proper biscuit equipment, cleanliness and care of the biscuit equipment, knowledge and execution of company procedures, grooming and appearance.

Link, who lives in Patrick County, has worked as a biscuit maker at Hardee’s for two years. She says the key to creating the best Hardee’s Made from Scratch biscuit begins with caring about the quality of your biscuits and “loving what you do.” Her favorite Hardee’s biscuit is the Steak Biscuit.

In June, she will compete on behalf of Boddie-Noell in a biscuit-making competition hosted by Hardee’s parent company, CKE Restaurants, which will pit against each other the top biscuit makers system wide from across the United States.

When she isn’t making biscuits, Link enjoys baking, hiking and photography. She began baking biscuits for her family at three years old.

Contestants in Boddie-Noell’s annual Biscuit Maker Challenge represented Hardee’s restaurants from across North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky.

In addition to Link, the three best biscuit maker regional winners are Becky Futrell of Jacksonville, N.C., Tony Robinson of Virginia Beach and Glenita Menchen of Prince George.

Boddie-Noell honored the four regional winners during a banquet at the company’s Rose Hill Conference Center near Nashville, N.C.

