Letter to the Editor: Plenty! in need of donations

We are a community that takes care of each other.

Hundreds of Floyd County residents volunteer thousands of hours of service each month to our many local nonprofit organizations that help each of us navigate our daily journey through life.

As a volunteer board member and hands-on helper for our local food bank, Plenty!, it has come to my attention that our increased need for food is outweighing our donations.

Ten percent of Floyd County’s approximately 15,700 residents have relied on the Plenty!’s Food Bank in 2022. This includes many working families and people living on fixed incomes.

What brings this increased need? Is it higher transportation costs, overall inflation, the end of increased SNAP subsidies, or possibly an increased awareness of the existence of Plenty! as an option for food?

Whatever the reasons, the need is greater than ever. More than 49% of Floyd County students are eligible for free and reduced lunches, and 10.3% are living in poverty.

The beautiful part of Floyd County’s story is that, despite most of our residents living miles from a grocery store, Plenty! has been providing a way to get food to those who need it.

Your kind neighbors have stepped up to make weekly deliveries to more than 80 homes, as well as providing food to the Agency on Aging, Drug Count Program, Asylum Seekers and thrice weekly stocking of the produce refrigerator at the Jesse Peterman Memorial Library.

Another 30 volunteers pick up daily outtakes from the local Food Lion and 18 others operate the pantry at the Plenty! Farm, off Elephant Curve Road, which is open for order pickup on Mondays (1-4 p.m.), Tuesdays (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Thursdays (4-6:30 p.m.).

Add in the other volunteers, who complete various tasks from gardening to washing bins, and we have approximately 60 volunteers working each week to provide good, healthy food to those who need it.

The number of those requesting food assistance from Plenty!’s pantry in 2022 has increased by 35% on average, with a 9.7% decrease in food donations.

Our food costs have increased 34%, in part because we’ve had fewer donations come in, and also, because we are serving more people.

Our farm is growing more produce than ever before, and generous local farmers continue to donate their excess. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to sustain the increased need.

Plenty! is a vital nonprofit community organization that relies on the support of its neighbors and friends.

We thank all of you who have helped when you can. Your time, your efforts and your food and cash donations have all contributed to better health and less hunger for many of your neighbors and friends.

Now we are looking for that big push to get everyone through the winter months ahead.

Can your church congregation, school or business hold a food drive for Plenty! to help us prepare to serve those in need during the lean winter months? Can you make a tax-deductible donation so that we can buy the food we don’t get donated?

For every $1 donation, Plenty! distributes $2.80 worth of food.

Please help us continue to feed those in need. Let’s keep kindness and compassion alive in Floyd.

Plenty! Farm and Food Bank is located at 192 Elephant Curve Rd. in Floyd. Learn about donating food and/or volunteering at www.plentylocal.org. Community members can also call (540) 745-3898 or email plenty@swva.net.

— Helen McClain, Plenty! Board Member