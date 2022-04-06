 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FurBaby Bash at Dogtown Friday

Faye

All proceeds at Dogtown Roadhouse on April 9, from 8-11 p.m., will benefit the Floyd County Humane Society and pets searching for their forever homes. Faye, pictured, was a featured pet in February.

 File Photo

Proceeds collected at Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd from 8-11 p.m. this Friday, April 9, will benefit the Floyd County Humane Society.

There is a $5-donation requested at the door, and pet food donations will be accepted inside.

Local treasured musicians will set the tone for the evening, including the Buck & Griz Show, Flight One, Rick & Wendy from The Kind, and Chris Counts.

Humane society members will be there with information about adoptions, spay/neuters, the new FCHS shelter and more.

Dogtown Roadhouse is located at 302 S. Locust St. in Floyd. Find more events at Dogtown on the Weekly Planner.

Learn more about the Floyd County Humane Society, its fundraising efforts and animals available at www.floydhumanesociety.org. Keep an eye out for the regular Pet of the Week featured in The Floyd Press.

