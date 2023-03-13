Is there anything that goes together better than books and music?

Randy Shell doesn’t think so.

Shell owns and operates Oracle Books in downtown Wytheville and not long ago welcomed a weekly jam session organized by Michael Clinch.

“The one thing most all these people have in common is they all showed up at the bookstore,” Shell said of the jam musicians. “They came in and sat and we’d talk about books and then talk about music because I also handle old LP albums, old records and 78s. A lot of the old music. A lot of Appalachian music. So they all got to know me basically through that. Then when Mike had the idea of setting up a jam session, there were so many musicians coming in. I don’t know what it is about book stores but we attract musicians. We just do.”

Shell said he moved to Wythe County from Austin, Texas looking for a simpler life in his retirement. He and his wife Lisa, who is from Virginia, had traveled through Wytheville and loved the town and decided to buy a farm where they now raise angora goats. His wife weaves and spins the wool and takes her products to fairs and shows.

“So we moved here and after a couple years I said you know this town does not have a bookstore and I’ve always wanted to run a bookstore so I bought this building,” Shell said. “I had three shelves of books when I opened and thought I’ll never fill this space and now I’m overrun.”

“I have a real love of books so I thought I’m going to open a bookstore. That was about four and a half years ago. Just in time for COVID,” he said. “We struggled for a long time. It was not fun. We’re doing much better now.”

Shell now has many hundreds of books on two levels along with a special section of musical instruments and records.

“I started getting records in because for some reason I’d go to auctions and buy books and nobody was bidding on the records so at the end of the auction they’d say, just give ‘em to the book guy,” he said. “So I was getting hundreds of records and I thought okay I’ve got to go into the record business, which I love, so I sell a lot of records now.”

“Musicians started coming in my shop. And a lot of times they would just hang out playing guitars and stuff, and after a while they started leaving instruments in the shop so they could just play. And Mike said, hey we just need to do a jam session downstairs.”

Shell said he was too busy running the store and his farm to handle a jam session so he gave Clinch keys to the shop and said he was welcome to organize the jam session in what is known locally as the Oracle Underground.

“And he said OK, I will. And he did,” Shell said of Clinch. “He was here when we started with just two or three people and it’s grown a lot since then.”

There is no fee to join in or to come listen to the jam session.

“One of the reasons I don’t charge admission is I want people to bring families. It’s like come on down and if you can give something, give something, if you can’t, come and enjoy the music and have a good time. That’s what it’s about.”

“I’m always kind of amazed that we don’t get more people just watching because Monday night in Wytheville it’s just a great place to hang out. It doesn’t cost anything. I even have free sodas and snacks.”

There are even a few instruments visitors can use to join in the jam.

“When I opened Oracle Books I wanted it to not just be another business but to be a part of the community,” Shell said. “It is an honor to place historically important books and documents in places where they are appreciated and available for the use of future researchers.”

And the visitors just keep coming when they find out about the store.

“We attract a lot of people from out of town,” Shell said. “You know, book store people are funny. They plan their trips around which towns have bookstores in them so they can stop and go to the bookstore.”

“I’ve had a huge amount of support from the locals and a huge amount from tourists that come in. It’s really taken off. COVID hurt us pretty bad, like it hurt everybody. Killed us for a couple of years but since then it’s picked up. I now have people from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York either going to Florida or the beach, and every year they stop here and its part of their trip. And they tell me, hey, we so look forward to as we’re heading to the beach this is where we stop, at your bookstore. And on the way back they’ll stop. I’ll see them once a year, twice a year, and they’ve become friends. It’s been an amazing adventure. It really has been. I’ve got no complaints at all.”

And relaxing to the music is available to anyone, some even read a book or browse the shelves while they listen.

“The bookstore and the music, it’s just kind of a magical place,” Shell said. “It’s really so amazing. And so many people walk in and they just feel the vibes and they’re like wow!”

Clinch has been amazed at the response to the jam session, saying he knew one was needed in Wytheville.

“We had a jam down in Max Meadows just before COVID hit,” Clinch said. “Actually it probably ran about eight years, at the Ruritan building. Then COVID hit and that was the end of that.”

When COVID was over and people were gathering again, the Ruritan building was no longer available for the jam session, Clinch said. A jam session on Tazewell Street about five years ago had also ended.

“When I met Randy I talked to him about it and he had the room down here and I said if you make the room I’ll get the musicians,” Clinch said. “We’re old hands, we just love to come out and play. Anytime we play it’s just great. And I’ve played with some musicians in these jams I want to go home and burn my guitar. It’s just like, wow! Why aren’t these guys in Nashville?

Clinch is part of a band called Three Shades of Gray. They all join in the jam session, one lady there is a professional violin player, another plays guitar and sings at local events, others write songs and play guitars and banjo.

“There are some great musicians in this little town, I mean really great musicians,” Clinch said. “We’ve played a lot of jams and some person will just walk in and you’ll sit there in awe and think, why’s this person not in Nashville? Some incredible music.”

Shell said the name of his store, Oracle Books, came to him as a way to celebrate the knowledge one gets from books and from music, celebrating both the literary and musical aspects of the business.

“It just seemed like what books were about, seeking knowledge,” he said. “And that’s what people want. They want to better themselves. They want to learn more. So Oracle just seemed like a great place. The whole mystery of music and words. It’s just amazing. So it just seemed to fit. And people like it.”

“When you’re looking for a book you go to Amazon to look for it,” he said. “When you walk in a used bookstore the book finds you. It’s not uncommon for books to almost fall off the shelf into somebody’s hands. They’ll be walking by and a book will fall and they’ll say, ‘What’s this?’ They’ll pick it up and it’s like wow, I didn’t know, and they’ll buy it. And so you find things you didn’t know existed. That’s the fun of a used book store.”

The store is located at 275 W. Main Street in Wytheville. Call 276-227-0105 for information or check out the Facebook page. Oracle Books is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the jam session takes place on Mondays from 6-8 p.m.