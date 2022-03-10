Love of Floyd unites officials for Floyd Tourism Summit

Recognizing the resiliency of the community and their shared love of all things Floyd, officials and business owners discussed last month the next steps of growth for Floyd Tourism.

“While the pandemic has made things challenging, Floyd folks are resilient and are ready for the next challenge,” said County Administrator Linda Millsaps, a member of the department’s operating team. “We are looking forward to a terrific and extended season.”

A joint department re-established in the summer of 2021 by town and county officials, Floyd Tourism impacts every resident’s day-to-day life, and serves as a go-to for businesses and visitors.

The Feb. 23 Tourism Summit was a nearly all-day event hosted at the Floyd Event Center, and Millsaps said there was “great representation of a cross section of businesses and organizations that are vested in our tourism economy.”

Members of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors and Floyd Town Council commented on the summit in their respective meetings the first week of March.

DeVito Kuchenbuch said she “really felt gratified” by the experience, which drew about 40 attendees. She said there was some “brisk discussion. But, that’s what summits are supposed to do — get people involved.”

Councilman Chris Bond noted the amount of input participants gave throughout the summit “because they care about Floyd,” on March 4.

Roanoke-area native Kathleen Legg assumed the duties of the Floyd Tourism Director in August 2021, and said after the summit, while many visitors equate Floyd to high-profile music events, her job also involves other sectors some may not initially think of as “tourism.”

“Through my position, I can highlight the county’s other attractions like agriculture, deep history, art and outdoor recreation, and help travelers fall in love with Floyd — which certainly isn’t hard,” Legg said.

One project Floyd Tourism is slated to participate in before the end of the year is the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Tourism Plan implementation.

Legg explained the DRIVE tourism plan “focuses on tourism promotion and product development… and equips communities across the state with the tools they need to succeed in an overly competitive travel and tourism market.”

She said additional details should be released by the end of the month, and also provided insight on other 2022 resources Tourism is compiling to help business owners, whether in marketing, bookkeeping, community partnership and more.

“Providing these resources will help businesses look ahead to rebound efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” Legg said.

New Town Manager Andrew Morris, the other member of the department’s operating team since assuming his new role, said listening to summit attendees “share their ideas, passion and love for this community was amazing.”

Morris’s predecessor, Kayla Cox, worked with Millsaps to reorganize Floyd Tourism during the summer of 2021.

“Dr. Millsaps and Kayla Cox established a great working relationship as the Operating Team for the Tourism program,” Morris said. “Stepping into an exciting tourism season seems less complicated when the foundation is already built for success.”

Millsaps called Cox a “driving force” of Floyd Tourism and emphasized Cox’s adaptability.

“From expanding the town's offerings to working on the new agreement with the county, to even managing the books, she has been a rock star,” Millsaps said. “She has also been the perfect person to help connect all the various types of folks and businesses that make Floyd home.”

“Floyd tourism is in great hands with our Tourism Director, County Administrator and new Town Manager,” Cox said.

She noted, while she wasn’t able to attend the summit herself, “it seems there was a lot of great energy and ideas in the room.”

Cox, whose last official day with the town is March 31, has been instrumental in several town-sponsored tourism-related offerings, including the community Trunk-or-Treat on Oxford Street on Halloween and Small Town Summer events.