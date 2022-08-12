Photography studio opens downtown

Kelly Phillips’s dream of becoming a full-time photographer entered a new chapter this week with a ribbon cutting at her new studio in town.

Phillips, her husband, Kelley and their youngest son, Luke, cut the ribbon for Kelly Phillips Photography on Aug. 8. Phillips said it could not have happened without the boys’ help.

Her husband helped with anything construction-related, Phillips said, and Luke spent “many hours” in the new studio helping get props and such where they need to be.

Phillips has lived in Floyd for about 20 years, she said, and first started professional photography as a side business in 2011.

She opened a studio in her home in August 2020, and “things really started to take off in a way that I'd never seen before,” Phillips said.

Less than a year later (in September 2021) Phillips was able to leave her Blacksburg job to pursue full-time photography and help take care of family members.

Phillips said two notable upgrades that come with the new studio is parking and space, which allows her to better display the “huge wardrobe” of items for clients to choose from. She even has the room to try new lighting techniques with various backdrops.

Phillips said some of her favorite photo shoots are newborn sessions, which are sometimes styled to match the parents’ interests, and her signature Luxe Linen sessions.

“… [Luxe sessions] are so much fun and a very empowering experience,” Phillips said.

The town of Floyd is similar to the small town the Phillips grew up in, she said, and she’s “humbled by all the love and support that my clients, family and friends have shown” to her.

Phillips said she hopes the studio draws walk-in clients on busy days in town, and she’s excited to participate in town activities, particularly during the holidays.

The opening of Kelly Phillips Photography at 431 S. Locust St. is a “dream come true” for eight-year-old Phillips, she said.

Learn more about Phillips and find examples of her work at www.kellyphillipsphotography.smugmug.com and www.facebook.com/KellyPhillipsPhotographyFloydVa.