Radford grad heads up Lincoln lessons

Shaly Farmer caught the theatre bug early in life. While the Marion native has worked in multiple playhouses, one holds her heart and it’s where she’s working this summer to help introduce the next generation to the wonder of live theatre.

Later this month, Farmer will help Marion’s Lincoln Theatre present a weeklong youth theatre workshop, Summer Creatives.

The free workshop is open to youngsters who are in the first grade to high school seniors. Summer Creatives will explore the range of theatre work necessary to stage a play, including story writing, model set building, choreography, costuming, prop creation, improv, accents, and theatrical makeup.

Farmer wants the participants to gain an understanding of “how the shows you see become what you see.”

Farmer, a 2022 Radford University grad, knows firsthand about the different facets of staging a play. Three days after earning her degree this May, she went to work at Flat Rock Playhouse, North Carolina’s state theatre, working in set design. She frequently finishes her work day covered in paint, dust and sweat. She also is trained in lighting, and she’s no stranger to acting.

Farmer hopes Summer Creatives members get an easier introduction to acting than she did. Now, she laughs as she remembers that in middle school a friend, who didn’t want to try out alone, bullied her into taking part in play. The bug bit.

Farmer continued taking part in theatre productions throughout high school. When it came time to think about college, the young woman couldn’t imagine doing anything else, but she heard numerous negative voices telling her that a youngster from Southwest Virginia and Appalachia couldn’t pursue a stage career.

Farmer refused to listen to those voices and now she wants to make sure that current students don’t believe them either.

She went to RU, declaring a major in theatre and minors in Appalachian Studies, sociology, and tourism.

As a kid, Farmer acknowledges that the region’s stereotypes influenced her and she was ashamed to be from this area. Today, she professes a love for her hometown and Appalachia.

She can change her accent when roles require it, but Farmer is proud of her native y’all and the drawn out syllables of her native inflections.

This week, Farmer said, “I really want to stay in the Appalachian area… I want to bring [theatre] opportunities to the area, especially for kids.”

“Arts are very important in this area,” and Appalachia is known for amazing artwork, Farmer said. That truth often just gets lost in the stereotypes.

For Farmer, theatre “is the culmination of all arts.” From writing to painting to acting to fabric work to dance and more, she said, “It’s like all the arts come together.”

Last year, Farmer, who has worked on and off at The Lincoln since 2016, shared the idea of Summer Creatives with Tracy Thompson, the theatre’s executive director.

Thompson’s response delighted Farmer, who quoted her as saying, “Let’s do this.”

“I’ve always wanted to do programs for kids here,” Farmer said. “I hope to pave the way for and get more of the next generation involved in the theatre.”

She remembers her own excitement and frustration when her class took a field trip to downtown Marion and couldn’t go inside The Lincoln because renovations were under way.

The workshop, Farmer believes, will be beneficial for all youth, even those who don’t intend a career in theatre. The skills, she said, will benefit a person in all realms of life and “it’s a really fun opportunity.”

Thompson agrees with Farmer. The theatre director said youngsters gain confidence and the skills to react to varying situations in a positive way.

Then, Thompson said, there’s team building. “In live theatre,” she said, “you’re part of a team,” in which all roles are equally important.

Thompson, who believes The Lincoln should be used as a creative outlet, said she’s thrilled to offer this program and thrilled that it can be offered for free.

This year, the number of participants is capped at 40. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 18-22.

A new Lincoln staffer, Kate Aanerud, who holds a degree in journalism and just moved to Marion from Chicago, will help teach storytelling.

All who participate, Thompson said, “should dress for a mess.”

While Farmer is moving back and forth between Marion and Flat Rock now, she’d love to start a performing arts group for The Lincoln. She loves to imagine far more live theatre on its stage. She also believes a touring group could help introduce youngsters to theatre.

“This area has the talent and the need,” Farmer said.

In Smyth County, she noted that Student Government Day is the first introduction many youth get to The Lincoln when they gather there before being sent out.

At RU, Farmer took a class that included touring and loved it.

Also at the university, Farmer served as president of the Improv Club. For several years, she was also part of Marion’s Royal Oak Players and the Waverly Players.

The daughter of Chris Farmer and Tina Farmer, Shaly loves Marion’s small town vibe and that in her 25 years of life she’s witnessed Main Street transform “from abandoned to bustling.”

A key component of that downtown is The Lincoln, and Shaly declares, that even should she work on Broadway, “The Lincoln will always be my heart.”

And, these mountains will always be her home. She plans to continue “advocating for Appalachian and the people in it.”

Thompson celebrated Shaly’s passions and that after growing up in Marion she’s now giving back to the community and The Lincoln.

For more information and to register, contact The Lincoln Theatre at 276-783-6092 or director@thelincoln.org.