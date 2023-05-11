The 14th annual Floyd County Fishing Day is set for this Saturday with registration opening at 9 a.m. in the Thunderstruck area of the Little River.

Lines go in the water near the low water bridge at 10 a.m. on May 13, and the free event, sponsored by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Forestry, ends at 1 p.m.

Children age 13 years and younger are invited to participate. Last year, Floyd County’s Eli Craig reeled in the biggest fish and earned first overall.

A hotdog lunch, complete with chips and a drink will be provided Saturday. Anglers are asked to bring their own bait and tackle.

For more information about Saturday’s event, call the FCSO at (540) 745-9334.

Community members can donate to support the annual Floyd County Kids Fishing Day by mailing a check to the sheriff’s office, 100 E. Main St. #206, Floyd, 24091, C/O Floyd County Cares, with a memo for “Kids Fishing Day.”