Year in review: a look back at 2022

JanuaryA Wytheville resident was the first female in the area to be recruited to enlist in the U.S. Space Force. Future Space Force Guardian Reya Scheiwe Sheckells recently signed a contract to work in Space Systems Operations. She is the second person overall from this area to enlist.

The 2019 Rural Retreat High School graduate reported for basic training and trained to become a space systems operations specialist, performing tasks like detecting sea-launched ballistic missiles, tracking satellites, assisting in rocket launches and space flight operations.

The Space Force is the newest branch of the armed forces. It was established in December 2019 with enactment in 2020. It is a separate branch of the armed services, organized under the Department of the Air Force, similar to how the Marine Corps is organized under the Department of the Navy.

Its mission is to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and provide space capabilities for the Space Force and Air Force. Other responsibilities include developing members (called Guardians), acquiring military space systems, and maturing the military doctrine for space power.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a bomb threat called into the county Circuit Court building. The call came into the Clerk of Court’s office at 9:54 a.m. Sheriff Charles Foster said a clerk answered the phone and the caller on the other end said there was a bomb in the building. The office notified the sheriff’s office and deputies cleared the courthouse, along with all county buildings. The Virginia State Police K9 unit was called in to search the buildings. No bomb was found and the buildings were cleared by 2 p.m.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors re-elected Blacklick Supervisor Brian Vaught to serve as board chairman, and East Wytheville Supervisor Ryan Lawson to serve as vice-chairman for 2022. Elected to the board in November 2017, both Vaught and Lawson were entering their fifth year on the board.

Local schools faced a Sophie’s choice decision. Hours after taking office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order aimed at ending a statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in public schools. Several school systems in the state had already signaled that they would not be complying with the order and will instead keep masking rules in place for students, faculty and visitors. Both sides cited state law.

Wytheville native Calder Kegley prepared for the hike of a lifetime – a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one of the highest in the world. It’s a challenge, yes, but, more importantly, he helped bring clean water to people who desperately need it. Kegley is an official Waterboy, an organization named for one of the most overlooked but integral positions on any athletic team. He is part of the group’s 2022 Conquering Kili Class, made of up former athletes, military combat veterans and clean water advocates with one goal in mind: to provide clean, accessible drinking water to communities in need.

Before it turns 200 years old in 2023, Wytheville’s Haller-Gibboney Rock House needed some repairs. After serving as a museum for the past five decades, the local landmark was showing her age and will be closed until further notice so that structural issues can be identified and repaired. Wytheville Director of Museums Frances Emerson said closing the museum is just the beginning of what promises to be a lengthy process. “We have been noticing over the past year that there was minor shifting in the level of the upper floors and stairways, which is certainly to be expected in an almost 200-year-old structure,” she said. The building was constructed in 1823 as a private home. It is a significant structure in Wytheville’s historic district and the only surviving stone structure in the original town limits.

Wythe County Community Hospital rang in 2022 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 13.2 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches, baby Karson Rain was born to Michelle and Austin on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 4:34 a.m.

Wythe County ushered on Jan. 1 with spring-like weather and a whopping high temperature of 71 degrees. Less than 48 hours later, snow blanketed the area. According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Wythe County received 4 to 5 inches of snow with higher amounts falling in Bland County, which recorded 5 to 6 inches of snow.

During a Wytheville Town Council, Town Manager Brian Freeman introduced new Assistant Town Manager Elaine Holeton, who previously served as the planning and zoning director in Pulaski and Grayson counties over the last 10 years. Freeman said Holeton’s initial focus will be to assist the town manager’s office in the development of both short- and long-range strategic initiatives and assist with all planning and zoning related matters. Holeton is a 1995 graduate of the University of Virginia and is a certified planner and certified zoning administrator.

Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor, saying he was elected to “restore trust in government, and to restore power to the people,” a mission he promised to deliver on during his inaugural address. Youngkin, who took the oath of office on the steps of the state Capitol, surrounded by his family and dozens of state leaders, rose from a business executive with no public office experience to become the first Republican since 2014 to hold the state’s highest office. Several local officials attended the event, including Sheriff Charles Foster, Chief Deputy Anthony Cline and Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman/Sheriff Sgt. Brian Vaught.

FebruaryThe Wythe School Board removed the interim from Wesley Poole’s title. Board Chair Peggy Wagy said Poole’s official tenure as superintendent of Wythe County schools would begin March 1. “We are so excited to have Dr. Poole as superintendent,” Wagy said. “He has held many jobs within the division, and every week he is out in the schools talking to teachers and staff. Whenever I have a question, he always is happy to share information with me.”

Poole has served as interim superintendent since the departure of Scott Jefferies at the end of October 2021. Jefferies, who assumed the post of associate vice president of finance for Wytheville Community College, started serving as Wythe County’s superintendent in July 2018.

In a Feb. 11 statement, the school board pointed to Poole’s 28 years in the school system, ranging from substitute teacher and paraprofessional to assistant superintendent, saying he “has been a transformational leader for the students and staff.”

In his role as assistant superintendent, Poole was in charge of myriad building projects for the school system, most recently guiding the renovations at George Wythe High School.

“I have spent my entire life in Wythe County, and it is a true honor to be selected,” Poole said. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve the school division.”

A former seafood restaurant will soon house children in need of short-term psychiatric help. The Mount Rogers Community Services Board broke ground at 4419 E. Lee Highway for a new Region 3 Youth Crisis Stabilization Unit. Once renovated and more room added, the building will increase the number of beds from eight to 12. The current unit is on West Main Street. Mt. Rogers operates the facility and takes in youths from the entire Region 3, which stretches from Christiansburg to Bristol and includes Wythe, Bland and Smyth counties.

Entering the Wohlfahrt Haus one night was like be-bopping back in time when homegrown bands were the rage and kept fans on their feet, either dancing or tapping out the rhythm. There, on the dinner theatre stage performed some of the best rock-n-rollers to come out of Bland County over the past 50 years. And it was all for a good cause – to raise money for two organizations that help residents of Bland and Wythe counties, The Bland County Library and the Open Door Café. The event was the brain child of Bland County natives Mark and Lori Newberry, who own an entertainment company in the Raleigh area of North Carolina, but wanted to give something back to the community that raised them. The couple came up with the idea after finding a 45 record of The Undertakers’ song “Walking Out.”

“That’s what got the whole thing started,” Lori Newberry said. “We looked at that 45 and wanted to build on that.”

For $10 a ticket, audience members enjoyed a Wohlfahrt Haus meal of chips and dip, roast beef, ranch potatoes, carrots, broccoli, and bread pudding for dessert. In addition, they could purchase specialty cocktails with localized names like Between the Tunnels, Bland Mule, Bland Blabber and Library Lemon Drop.

Yes, the food and drinks were delicious, but everyone really came for the music to take them back to simpler times when all they had to worry about was riding around, who was dating whom and where their favorite band played next.

The five bands on tap represented the 60s, 70s and 80s, along with three up-and-coming musicians.

Don’t let its speckled beauty fool you. The polka-dotted fly is an invasive insect and it landed in Wythe County. During a Board of Supervisors meeting an official with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that the Spotted Lantern Fly was recently discovered in the county.

David Gianino, program manager with the Office of Plant Industry Services, said the fly is throughout 14 counties in Virginia, most recently in Wythe. Gianino said there was an isolated discovery of egg masses on a tree at the Flying J Truck Stop on Chapman Road and VDACS is working at the site to thwart population growth.

He said his office has staff members performing visual inspections throughout the state at high-risk locations, and the Flying J find was a result of one of the inspections.

According to Gianino, the insect arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014 from China. The fly feeds on apples and grapes and negatively impacts the yield of the fruit and the lifespan of trees and vines. The fly’s favorite haunt is the ailanthus tree, known as Tree of Heaven because it grows so high.

The fly is a “hitch-hiking” pest that jumps onto trucks, cars, railways and any rusted metal or wood objects sitting outside during its egg-laying period. Out-of-state travelers can also bring in the fly. Because there are so many pathways for the insect to arrive, it is more difficult to control, Gianino said.

This year’s birthday celebration wasn’t as exciting as the day in the fall of 2021 when, at the age of 104, Sadie Repass took a spin on the back of a motorcycle. There was no bike, but Repass still had fun dining on fried chicken with green beans and chatting with well-wishers. Repass turned 105. She lived on her own until she was 103 and only moved to Wytheville’s Carrington Place because her eyesight was failing.

March

After several years of having his criminal case continued, former Wythe County Rescue Squad captain Dustin Hazlewood was convicted of stealing prescription painkillers – morphine and fentanyl — from the squad nearly seven years ago. Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. sentenced Hazlewood to serve one year and six months in jail with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

A litter of 10 puppies and their mom were resting easy after being rescued from an abandoned house in Rural Retreat.

Classes at Jackson Memorial Elementary School resumed after a fire at the school. Barren Springs Fire Chief Josh Stitt said the fire started in the boiler/hot water room near the cafeteria and that it appears to have started where the vent stack that comes off of the hot water heater and runs up through the roof to allow steam to vent.

“That vent got hot and caused the fire,” he said.

Wythe County schools dismissed at noon the day of the fire, so students were not in the building when someone at the school placed the 911 call about 1:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the smoke stack was on fire and there was heavy smoke coming from the vent cap on the roof on the parking lot side of the building. Staff members, teachers and administrators had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

Karen Hounshell Umberger is a true humanitarian and has the award to prove it. The Bland native and Wytheville resident who works at Food City in Marion and volunteers with the Red Cross was named recipient of the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award. She earned local recognition in Marion followed by a district nod before being chosen for the company-wide honor. The awards come with donations to the winners’ charity of choice.

Adrian Neil Puckett said he’d kicked drugs, gone to work full time and gotten his life back on track since his 2019 arrest in the accidental drowning death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. Sending him to jail now, would derail that progress, his attorney argued.

The commonwealth, though, said sentencing Puckett to time served would be an “injustice” to the victim, Josie Burleson.

Puckett, 47, was convicted in 2021 of cruelty or injury to a child. Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. sentenced him to serve 90 days in jail with credit for time already served. State guidelines called for a punishment of between one day and six months in jail.

An Austinville farm was among nine historic places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register. In addition to the Fulton Farm, now called Buddle Branch Heritage Farms, other places listed on the register included a recreational services facility in Eastern Virginia for African American soldiers during military segregation in the 1940s and one of Shenandoah Valley’s earliest apple processing and storage facilities.

The VLR is the commonwealth’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological, and cultural significance. Any site listed on the VLR is forwarded to the National Park Service for consideration for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The sprawling 19th-century Fulton Farm was home to Andrew Steele Fulton, one of Southwest Virginia’s most prominent political figures and industrialists. Located in the southern part of the county, the property overlooks the New River and the New River Trail to the north, and features the Fulton’s two-story Greek Revival residence. Farm buildings surrounding the house include a large timber-framed barn with an integral wagon drive-through, a corn crib and granary likely dating to the 1850s-1870s, and a circa 1920 Dickelman corn crib of steel construction.

New owners David and Catherine Forsyth have big dreams for the farm, which they plan to turn into a heritage farm to celebrate farming the way it was done in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They also want to turn the picturesque farm into a retreat for disabled veterans and animals in need of rescue.

●Ukraine may be thousands of miles away from Wytheville — but it’s as close as a FaceTime call to family struggling to survive a war. Yana Blevins is an assistant teacher at Minnick Wytheville Adapted School who grew up in Russia, traveled to the U.S. as a college student, married a man from Chilhowie, and has settled with her husband and son in Marion.

“It’s my new home now,” she said.

But Blevins’ extended family remains in Russia and Ukraine – and as the war between the two countries continues, so do her desperate prayers.

“I still can’t believe it’s happening — it’s surreal,” she said of the war. The majority of Russians don’t support the war because they have family ties to Ukraine. Russians and Ukrainians have always been friends. We’re like a big family.”

A Wytheville artist is giving back to an organization that helped her during one of her darkest times. United States Navy veteran Aurora Lucas suffers from service-related PTSD and after years of managing her symptoms, she bottomed out several years ago, barely leaving her home.

“So many people who not know that by looking at me,” she said. “I worked hard for a really long time to be normal and hide it all, and I don’t think really anybody knew … People didn’t see the real me; they saw what I worked really hard to show. I spent multiple years of my life being this person I presented to people. It took so much energy to be normal. It got to the point where I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Desperate for help, she looked online and found K9s for Warriors. She filled out an application and was put on a waiting list. While she waited, the Rose Cottage Art School in Wytheville received a pottery wheel.

Lucas had dabbled in pottery for serval years, but that was the first time she had daily access to a pottery wheel. She took to it instantly and soon purchased her own wheel.

Chewie is her Golden Doodle therapy dog from K9s for Warriors. It took more than two years for them to meet. The day he lumbered into her life, she started to heal. Chewie has helped Lucas so much that she wants to help other veterans suffering from PTSD get a dog, too, so she turned to the other outlet that helped her heal: pottery.

Lucas created a website from which to sell her pottery. Twenty-two dollars from every sale goes to K9s for Warriors.

A new restaurant moved into the old Glenny’s Kitchen location. But this time, the specialty is barbecue, not burgers.

Shauna Scott, owner of Piggalicious, purchased the building with plans to open in the spring.For the past three years, Scott owned and operated the Piggalicious food trailer while also operating a concession stand at the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center. With the future of the APEX Center in question, she decided she needed to find another place to sell her barbecue, chicken and sides.

A Bland County native is picking and singing with a group named after bluegrass icon Bill Monroe. Kyle Dillow plays bass guitar for Monroeville and can be heard regularly throughout the Smoky Mountains, including gigs in Pigeon Forge and Dollywood.

Dillow joined the band in 2020, right before the Covid pandemic hit.

“Actually, Covid shut us down on my birthday, March 19,” he said. “But we did find some gigs. We are one of the house bands at Old Smokey Moonshine Distillery; that’s our day job.”

Dillow said the job keeps band members afloat so they can travel and tour. In his two years with the band, he has performed in Maryland, Indiana, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Tennessee.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors has once again removed expenditures for the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center from its quarterly appropriations budget. In addition, supervisors approved an ordinance that allows camera speed monitoring and enforcement in school crossing zones and highway work zones.

April

Wytheville Presbyterian Church invited people to the church to take a peep at what was inside. In addition to stained glass windows, pews and Bibles, there will be everyone’s favorite marshmallow, sugary Easter treat: PEEPS. Lots of them. Only these PEEPS were not for eating, they were molded, folded and glued into artwork ranging from a sumo wrestler to a diorama of The Last Supper. “It’s a little something to smile about these days,” said church member Charlie Madden.

God said, “Let there be light.”

Travis Jackson said, “Let’s make it funky.”

For more than seven years now, the Wytheville resident has been repurposing old mixers, musical instruments, motors and other assorted antique and vintage memorabilia into unique lamps and light fixtures.

Jake and Jessica’s April Fools’ Day wedding was no joke. But it was a surprise.

The couple hatched the secret plan while hiking at Crystal Springs in March. Engaged since November, they were trying to figure out when to have their wedding, but with two weddings already on their calendar, they were a bit stumped and a little overwhelmed with everything they had to plan.

What if we have it on April Fools’ Day, one of them – they can’t remember which one — asked. And in keeping with the day’s crazy theme, why not make it a surprise? They ran with the idea.

“The more we laughed and joked about it and all the different scenarios, it just fell into place,” said the bride, Jessica DeHart, a native of Rocky Gap.

Ivanhoe native and State University of New York professor Sampson Lee Blair has been researching the declining marriage and fertility rates in China for over a decade. In April, his book on the subject, “Mate Selection in China: Causes and Consequences in the Search for a Spouse,” was released.

In his book, Blair looks at China’s one-child policy, initiated in 1980 amid fears of a population explosion. In China, parents often prefer to have male children over female children. After the policy was enacted, many parents practiced selective abortions to comply with the initiative, killed female children shortly after birth or put female children up for adoption, Blair said.

Now, more than 40 years later, the male to female ratio among the young Chinese men and women is skewed. Among young people, age 20 to 29, the ratio is about 122 men for every 100 women.

Several years ago, Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry sat in her writing room at her home in Bland, a cozy space with a fireplace, lots of books, a couch and desk. Looking out at Big Walker Mountain, she let her mind wander back to her teenage years, to her friends and to growing up in Russia during a time of great change and the eventual dissolution of her country. It was a restless, angst-filled time.

She decided to write about it. The result is “The Orchard,” a beautifully written coming-of-age story about two girls whose futures did not work out as they had dreamed. Best friends in the 1980s, Anya and Milka daydream of a carefree future. They spend lazy days in an apple orchard listening to Queen songs, fantasizing about traveling aboard and wondering about the lives of American teenagers. In contrast, Anya’s parents talk about World War II and the hardships they have endured.

By the time they are 15, the Soviet Empire is on the verge of collapse. Together with two male classmates, they share secrets and desires, argue about history and politics and discuss forbidden books. It is a heady and lusty time, but their days together are cut short by tragedy.

A documentary created by Rural Retreat musician Jim Lloyd premiered on PBS.

During the 90-minute film, Lloyd takes viewers on a musical journey that traces the history of Appalachian music through live performances by an all-star cast. Lloyd came up with the documentary as a way to teach his students in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program, an after-school traditional music education program for children, grades 4-8.

“I got concerned that the history of Appalachian music was kind of being lost,” he said. “How did it get from the old world music to modern bluegrass?”

Originally, Lloyd planned for a live performance with a Q&A afterward.

“Then, Covid hit, and I decided to film it,” he said.

The George Wythe High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble wrapped up a winning season in March and were named the 2022 Percussion Scholastic A Class Champions at the CIPA Finals in Johnson City, TN. The group, under the direction of GWHS Band Director Dan Wilner and local musician Gage Freeman, earned first place at every competition they entered this year. Their show, an upbeat musical number called “CLAP!,” generated audience excitement and high scores from judges at each contest. Repeatedly, George Wythe defeated tough competition from Salem High School and other programs.

A Rural Retreat man was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for trying to kill a deputy investigating a car the man had stolen. Wythe County Circuit Court Judge Josiah Showalter sentenced William Cody Grimes, 31. Before the judge pronounced the sentence, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones outlined the case and several family friends spoke on Grimes’ behalf. In January, Grimes pleaded no contest to the Nov. 9, 2019, attempted murder of Wythe County Deputy Tanner Mabe, and guilty to using a firearm in the commission of a felony and also to a charge of grand larceny. During the sentencing proceeding, Mabe testified that he suffers from sleepless nights and flashbacks about the incident. “It takes a toll on me,” he said. “I think about it constantly.”

On April 21, four students from George Wythe High School traveled ten hours to Chicago to compete in the NAQT Small School Nationals Championship Tournament. (NAQT stands for National Academic Quiz Tournaments, LLC.) The Maroons came home Monday with a trophy.

The GWHS scholastic bowl team, made up of Josh Tomiak (12th grade, captain), Mason Mabry (11th grade), Ivy Lin (10th grade), and Charlie King (9th grade), finished seventh in a field of 55 schools. They matched wits with students from Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri and other states to win 11 out of their 15 matches. Over the course of the two day tournament, they heard over 800 questions on subjects covering literature, science, fine arts, history, philosophy, pop culture and more. Tomiak was the 13th highest scorer at the tournament, which had 283 participants. Mabry finished 63rd.

May

Wytheville’s historic Millwald Theatre took one of the most important steps in the theater’s revitalization effort: hiring an executive director to oversee operations. Jeff Potts comes to Wytheville from Wisconsin, where he has been part of a revival of three historic venues during his career. Potts was hired after an extensive national search. “Jeff brings a lot of experience, passion and energy with him to both the Millwald and to our community,” Millwald Theatre Inc. Board Chairman Mark Bloomfield said. “He is really passionate about this kind of work—both from an entrepreneurial-minded business lens as well as through his experiences as a nonprofit leader. He’s a great fit for what we want to do here in Wytheville.”

Wythe County’s property reassessments were mailed out and the value of Wythe County properties has soared with some homeowners reporting values increasing by more than 50 percent and tens of thousands of dollars.

Three young businessmen out of Bluefield announced they were opening a new coffee/smoothie/sandwich shop in downtown Wytheville. The Grind is located at 155 E. Main St., beside Skeeter’s. The restaurant was the second business owned and operated by three Bluefield University football teammates.

Collin O’Donnell, Joe Harner and Joshua Wright started their business in the middle of the Covid pandemic, in May 2020. A popular restaurant in Bluefield closed its doors and instead of looking around for another hangout, the men created their own, first serving out of a food trailer and one year later, in May 2021, opening The Grind, a brick-and-mortar shop.

A heroic air traffic controller who had recently helped a passenger successfully land a plane after the pilot fell ill has Wythe County connections. Robert Morgan has several half-siblings in the area. Morgan was not even supposed to be working on May 10, but had agreed to fill in for a colleague the night before. The passenger, Darren Harrison, couldn’t have asked for a better person to guide him, a second passenger and the stricken pilot to safety: In addition to his more than two decades as an air traffic controller, Morgan is an experienced pilot and flight instructor with more than 1,200 hours flight hours under his wing.

Jean Cook spent several days doing what she has done every Memorial Day weekend for the past decade: putting flags on the graves of U.S. military veterans buried in Wythe County. A member of the Wytheville Lions Club, Cook started the project after her father, a World War II Army veteran, died in 2011. “I envisioned doing a project here for the veterans in cemeteries throughout Wythe County,” she said. “The Lions Club started it in 2012.”

The first year, club members placed 130 flags on graves in six cemeteries.

“Now, we are up to more than 920 flags in 34 cemeteries in Wythe County; we do church cemeteries and community cemeteries,” she said, adding that other groups, like members of the local chapters of the VFW and American Legion, place flags on the graves of veterans in the bigger cemeteries in Wytheville. Members of the Rural Retreat Lions Club help the Wytheville club with the flag project.

Fort Chiswell Middle School science teacher Teri Goad was named the Wythe County Teacher of the Year by the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce. “Ms. Goad has a unique and wonderful rapport with the faculty and students of Fort Chiswell Middle School. She is extraordinarily talented at connecting with her students and educating in a creative and engaging fashion,” said FCMS Principal Tammy Watson. Goad joined the FCMS faculty nine years ago, bringing with her a background of various instructional content in grades 6-8, along with a positive attitude and engaging personality, Watson wrote in her nomination letter. Goad previously taught history and English in the area of Chesapeake, Virginia. “Mrs. Goad has always been willing to help where she is needed and (has) voluntarily taken on extra assignments at FCMS,” Watson said.

For the first time in two years, hundreds of leather-clad men and women on motorcycles roared into Wytheville May 25, when one of Wytheville’s most anticipated events returned to town following a two-year absence because of the Covid pandemic. Run for the Wall was back.

With Blue Star bringing thousands of jobs to the area, housing is needed throughout the area. Recognizing that fact, the Wytheville Town Council and the town’s Industrial Development Authority, agreed to work together to administer a housing incentive grant program. Officials hope that the program, called Build it 2025, will spur housing development and support economic development by increasing the housing stock required for Blue Star and other industries. The grant program seeks to incentivize the development of new housing units or the redevelopment of existing non-livable structures into new housing units by the year 2025.

June

Chautauqua returned with its pre-pandemic fun: nine days of music, arts, crafts, creative writing, photographs, hot air balloons, yummy food and more. “It’s exciting to bring fun and happy times back to the community after the past couple of years,” said Wythe Arts Council member Holly Montgomery. “We want to bring the fun and magic back.” The last full-length Chautauqua Festival was held in 2019. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and shortened in 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

The daughter of slain Wythe County deputy Cliff Dicker and Wythe County’s commonwealth’s attorney planned to push for 42-year-old Christopher Shawn Wheeler to serve out the remainder of the prison sentence given to him on his conviction in Dicker’s murder.

Released from Green Rock Correctional Center in August 2021 after pulling about 27 years of his sentence, Wheeler was again arrested in June in Oklahoma, where he had relocated, after police there said he waved a gun inside a restaurant and bragged about killing an officer. Fifteen years old at the time of Dicker’s 1994 murder, Wheeler was tried as an adult and sentenced to 43 years in prison. For 18 years after Wheeler was first eligible for parole, Karla Dicker Turman fought and won at keeping her father’s killer behind bars. But, last August, Wheeler was released under good behavior guidelines in place at the time of his conviction.

Wythe County released a series of videos that highlight all there is to do and see in the county. The videos, titled #Wythecation, run less than two minutes each and are aimed at both tourists and local residents who want to explore beyond their backyards.

July

J.D. Bolt has had a distinguished career as an attorney and now General District Court judge. But he also has a distinction that not many people know about: he was one of the first people to travel through the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in July. Bolt’s adventure started in Bland at a basketball game between Bland High School and Independence High School, where the nearly 6-foot-4-inch Bolt played center for the Blue Devils. During the game, a player elbowed Bolt’s face, cracking his lip open. Unable to stop the bleeding, the coaches determined he needed stitches, so a deputy rushed Bolt to the hospital in Wytheville. Not wanting to waste time, the deputy got permission to travel through the unfinished tunnel. “It was somewhat like a B movie where you are the only people in the world because there was no one in it and all the lights were on,” he said. “We were the only vehicle we saw from the time we left Bland until we got to the hospital. It was very eerie; I think it was the first time I had been through a tunnel, and it was quite interesting. I think about it every time I go through that tunnel and any time I go through any tunnel,” Bolt said. “It was like you were the only people around.” Several months later, on June 29, 1972, the Virginia Department of Transportation opened the tunnel to millions of travelers each year, along with 11.4 miles of interstate between Wytheville and Bland. Today, approximately 11 million vehicles drive through the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel each year.

After several years of study, the Virginia Department of Transportation decided on a plan for improvements to the Exit 77 interchange areas on Interstate 81. VDOT officials considered several plans, including widening the current Exit 77 overpass, building roundabouts on either side of the Ready Mix Road Bridge over the interstate and realigning the service roads. In the end, officials recommended moving the Exit 77 ramps east toward Exit 80 and shifting the respective service roads north and south. The plan also calls for creating roundabouts on both ends of the Ready Mix Road bridge to help with traffic flow there. There will also be traffic signals at the I-81 southbound off-ramp at the Lee Highway intersection and at the I-81 northbound off-ramp at the Chapman Road intersection.

After years of trying to make it work, Wythe County said no more to the Apex Authority, the group that manages the county’s Apex Center. At the tail end of the July 12 Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors unanimously agreed to terminate its lease agreement with the authority, which has struggled to make payments over the years. The vote was 6-0. Supervisor Gene Horney was absent. Board Chairman Brian Vaught said the county will control the center as it studies its options. “At this time we aren’t planning any activities there as we work toward a possible long term lease with a private promoter,” Vaught said.

For eight years, he has traveled the country in his beat-up motorhome, dubbed the Cannabus, lobbying for the legalization of marijuana. One July afternoon, he was parked in Wytheville at the intersection of Tazewell and Monroe streets, asking passersby to sign his petition and perhaps purchase one of his homemade T-shirts adorned with marijuana leaves in red, gold and green. Meet 420 Jim, champion of pot lovers everywhere.

“A judge in Tennessee made it that way in 2019,” he said of his name that pays homage to a group of California teens who smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m. The numbers have become slang for the drug.

At 9:30 a.m. on July 18, 1972, Wythe County Rescue Squad members wheeled Emma Lee Padgett into Wythe County Community Hospital, which officially opened that day. She was the first of 17 patients transferred to the hospital from the Chitwood Memorial Hospital on Main Street. In July, WCCH officially celebrated its 50th anniversary with official speeches and shared memories from a longtime nurse and local leader and former Virginia Delegate Anne B. Crockett-Stark.

It’s only fitting that Jennifer Williams Atwell was born on Wytheville’s Main Street inside the Chitwood Memorial Clinic because for more than three decades she has been one of the area’s biggest cheerleaders, helping area business owners feel at home and prosper here. Atwell retired as executive director of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce after 32 years of service. She is chamber’s third executive director since its founding in 1946.

An officer with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office recently received an Unsung Hero Award for his service and support for crime victims. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted the 5th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony, during which Lt. Harry Street, victim witness program director for the sheriff’s office, was honored. The attorney general’s office established the awards to acknowledge Virginians working to aid victims in their recovery and healing, to promote trauma-informed responses and to affect change in their communities.

There was lots of activity on Lot 24 in Progress Park as Blue Star NBR prepared to open its nitrile glove manufacturing facility next year. The company will be a domestic provider of Nitrile-Butadiene Rubber for use in creating medical gloves. Blue Star CEO Scott Maier said there is “lots of exciting things happening” and large-scale NBR production should begin in the second quarter of next year.

The cost to build a new Scott Memorial Middle School on the George Wythe High School campus is more than $3 million above what officials originally estimated. During the July 26 meeting of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole updated supervisors on the latest development. He said that the school system received four bids for the project with the low bid coming in at $27,050,000. The highest bid was just over $31 million. “We were anticipating not quite that much,” Poole said. “But as I told you from the beginning, it was a shot in the dark on what the final number was going to be after inflation and diesel and everything else came into play.” On a positive note, the $12 million the county borrowed last year for the project has proven to be a smart move because of the lower interest rate compared to current rates, he added. That $12 million, added to another $12 million in state, federal and carryover funds, leaves the county about $3.4 million short of what is needed to complete the project.

August

Localities across Southwest Virginia that filed suit against opioid distributors received their first payments from a settlement reached with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the first payments were on their way to Virginia’s localities. Virginia was to receive $15 million from this initial payment, and the Opioid Abatement Authority will receive $9,939,866.90. Virginia’s 133 localities will receive $4,066,309.18 as their share of the first payment from the distributors.

According to allocation percentages, Bland County will receive nearly $6,000, while Smyth County will get just over $24,000. Tazewell County will take in more than $65,300, and Wythe will receive more than $26,100. The percentages are based upon a set local apportionment formula.

Rural Retreat residents paced the Town Council chamber to hear the latest details regarding the town’s downtown revitalization plan. Brian Reed, deputy director of the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, updated the audience on the project. Reed also served as interim town manager before current Town Manager Jason Childers was hired in July 2015. He explained that Rural Retreat has received two grants to improve the downtown area: a $660,000 Community Development Block Grant and a $100,000 grant from the Wythe-Bland Foundation. Regarding the CDBG grant money that was awarded in 2016, Reed said it has been spent on tearing down the old Randy’s building and leveling out the lot on which it sat to prepare the lot for future use. This grant was for improving blight areas downtown did not involve money for a farmer’s market. The Wythe-Bland Foundation money must be used for a farmer’s market. Reed said the town has received one-third of the grant, but has not spent the money. He said the full grant is still available to the town.

Harry Joe Yates has been gardening for 72 of his 82 years, so when he says it’s a big beet, it’s a big beet. In question: a 25-inch around beet plucked from his garden on Crawfish Road. The average circumference of a beet is about 9.4 inches. It’s the largest beet he’s ever seen, and he has no idea why his beets grew so large this season. It might have something to do with some manure spread there earlier this year, but he’s not sure. “It’s the biggest beet I ever saw,” he said. “I’ve been gardening since I was 10, but none have been this big. I plant them every year but this year they got big.”

Hundreds of people gathered downtown to celebrate the restoration of the Millwald Theatre marquee. Mayor Beth Taylor led the countdown to the sign’s official lighting. Before the sign illuminated Main Street, Jeff Potts, the theatre’s executive director, said the number of people in attendance was impressive. “This is awesome,” he said. “I have goosebumps. What a great sign for this community. It’s exciting to see the public excited about what we are doing, and it’s humbling.” Later, Potts said the lighting of the marquee was a very real sign that the Millwald Theatre Inc. is bringing something special to the community. He said the theatre will present movies, plays, live music, arts education and more. The theatre will be equipped with Dolby Surround Sound. “It’s going to be amazing,” Potts said before thanking everyone for every donation to the theatre project.

The Wytheville Town Council authorized the town planning commission to repeal and replace the town’s zoning ordinance. In a process that will likely take several months, the commission will study and draft an ordinance before handing it to the Council for approval. In a presentation to the Council, Wytheville Planning Director John Woods said some changes in the zoning ordinance would help address housing issues in the town. He said Town staff members would like to develop a Unified Development Ordinance that combines the subdivision and zoning ordinances into one unified document.

A local artist took home the top prize in the Virginia Highlands Festival Juried Fine Art Show. Ken Johnson’s painting, “The Farmer and the Balloon,” was named Best in Show. The oil painting, in Johnson’s signature early Americana style, depicts a stars-and-stripes hot air balloon with three passengers inside narrowly missing a barn while children, animals and a farmer watch. “This to me is a milestone that I would only hope for,” Johnson posted online after the show. “I must say with all my heart, thank you, Jesus. God’s been good to me.”

Wytheville joired a new animal control officer. Isaac Diamond started his new duties Aug. 22. He said the job overseeing the town’s animal regulations, investigating cases of animal cruelty, collecting stray animals and rescuing trapped ones is a perfect fit. “I originally got into law enforcement to be a game warden,” he said. “I have a passion for crimes involving animals; that’s just where my passion is.”

September

Five physicians pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at HOPE Clinic, a purported pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville.

Lawman, newspaper man, every man Jack Crosswell, 93, died Sept. 13. Straight-shooting and plain talking, Crosswell enjoyed careers as an ATF agent, police chief and journalist before retiring in 1988. His love for words and journalism never left him, however, and he eventually began writing his “Beck ‘n Me” column for the Wytheville Enterprise. Over the years, Crosswell became a trusted source for reporters, calling with tips on lawbreakers and mayhem within the county, especially in the greater Speedwell area where he lived with his wife, Daphne. If Crosswell said it happened, it more than likely did.

Several businesses on Tazewell Street opened: Petals Wine Bar, Ghetti’s Café and Mother Earth Also, local hotel OYO, 1160 E. Main St., closed its doors. In the past, the motel has been the site of drug busts and frequent arrests.

Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash was appointed to serve on the executive board of directors for the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission, tasked with establishing professional standards and administering the accreditation process by which law enforcement agencies in the state are measured, evaluated and updated. Chiefs of police and sheriffs across the commonwealth are appointed to the board. “I’m very honored to be chosen to serve on VLEPSC executive board amongst the many police chiefs in Virginia. When it was offered to me, I was amazed and proud to be a representation of the Town of Wytheville and the state of Virginia,” Hash said. “It goes to tell you that your achievements in life are well noticed and respected by others.”

Local leaders gathered break ground for the new Scott Memorial Middle School site, adjacent to George Wythe High School, where the new middle school is to be built. The new school will be constructed across the parking lot from the Wythe County Technology Center and the George Wythe football field. Construction is to begin right away on the $27 million school. The project completion date is September 2024. Wythe County is providing $14 million for the school; the rest of the money is coming from COVID-19 relief funds and state funds. “It’s an exciting day and a long time coming,” said Wythe County Superintendent Wesley Poole. “We are sitting where the new school will be. Two years from today, we will be in a new building, and that is exciting.”

October

George Wythe’s girls remained the team to beat on the cross country course, taking first place with 24 points at the Oct. 25 Mountain Empire District meet at Blacksburg High School.

Individuals were able to use a “privacy pod” purchased with grant funding in the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library system. The pod is designed to dampen the sound of conversations for a quiet, more productive work environment. While the library has a variety of meeting spaces, there was a lack of space for individuals to meet in private without using the Community Room. This booth will help the library improve its ability to accommodate our community’s needs. The pod will be used for such things as telehealth medicine, job interviews, podcasting, and virtual meetings. The booths are sound dampening, have a light source, ventilation, USB port and electrical outlets. Bring your own device or check out a small laptop. Public Wi-Fi is available, ask for the password at the front desk. Other items available for check out are a tablet stand and headset with mic.

During a Wytheville Town Council meeting, Pulaski Police Chief Jill Neice, a member of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission Executive Board of Directors, presented Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash with the WPD’s Accreditation Award. This is the sixth year that the WPD has been accredited for a four-year term; the department was first accredited 20 years ago in 2002. “As an agency, being accredited means that your agency is held at a higher level. Accreditation is a coveted award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence, and competence,” Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash said. “Each employee should take pride in their agency, knowing that it represents the very best in law enforcement. Accreditation means you’re at the top in your field, and that means a lot to me when we as an agency, represent the Town of Wytheville and its citizens.”

At at the Homestead Museum one Saturday, hundreds of people celebrated Oktoberfest by drinking beer and apple cider, eating pretzels with mustard and bratwurst, and chicken-dancing as The Sauerkraut Band entertained with German beer hall music. Down the road on Main Street, adults and children dressed up for trick-or-treating, ran races and listened to live music during Mayhem on Main Street.

A popular Main Street landmark underwent a makeover. The Big Pencil that hangs over Wytheville Office Supply was taken down to be refurbished and painted bright yellow and green to resemble a No. 2 Ticonderoga pencil.

Three local musicians who died over the past seven years were memorialized when a new outdoor stage at Open Door Café is dedicated in their memories. Harvestfest, an outdoor concert, was held Oct. 15. During the event, the stage will be dedicated in memory of Dennis Reynolds, George Fisher and Thomas Hunter.

Rural Retreat’s church on the hill, Grace Lutheran Church, celebrated its 150th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at the church, 514 S. Main St. The Rev. Robert Humphrey, bishop of the Virginia Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, led the worship service.

November

A former Wythe County resident is taking You Tube viewers on a drive through time, creating videos and mini-documentaries on a variety of historical subjects, including three with local ties. Although he now lives in Richmond, Chris Conte’s love for Wythe County endures. Conte attended school here, graduating from Fort Chiswell High School in 2010. During his school years, he volunteered for the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum and manned the front desk of the Bolling Wilson Hotel.

After a nationwide search, the Town of Wytheville has hired a new museum director to replace longtime director Frances Emerson, who retired in December. Town Manager Brian Freeman introduced Grant Gerlich during Monday’s Town Council meeting. Gerlich comes to Wytheville from Texas Tech University, where he served as community engagement manager for four years and senior archival associate for nearly three years. He has also worked as an archivist and director for several museums, including the Mercy Heritage Center in Belmont, North Carolina; Georgia’s Old Capital Museum Society; the Soldiers and Sailors National Military Museum and Memorial; and the West Overton Museums that includes a 19th century historic site made up of 19 buildings on 43 acres.

The Wytheville Town Council changed its meeting time and increased the minimum wage for town employees. The council agreed to change its meeting time to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month. Previously, the council met at 6 p.m. The new time will run through June, when officials will re-visit the start time.

Wythe County announced it would lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square-foot Appalachian Exposition Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC. The renewable 10-year lease will bring ice hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019. “Southwest Virginia is a coveted new hockey market, and our group is pleased to bring this energy to Wythe County and the region,” ADH President Barry Soskin said in a press release. “Wythe’s at the intersection of two interstates and thousands of daily visitors from Ohio, Michigan and Ontario can join regional sports fans for fun in Wythe County. We’re going to put a product on the ice that draws thousands of people to our events.”

Ryan Lawson has always loved chef Guy Fieri and his Food Network Shows, especially “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” during which the self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown crisscrosses the country in a red 1968 Camaro convertible looking for the best hometown meals in where else? Diners, drive-ins and dives. Lawson, a Wythe County supervisor, also loves Halloween and celebrates every year with a party for family and friends. So this year, she decided to combine the two and dressed to impress as Fieri. She also went a step beyond and built a red Camaro out of wood and paint from Lowe’s. Lawson also recreated the “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” sign. Her hard work paid off; Lawson looked so much like Fieri that people at her own party didn’t recognize her. A few days later, Fieri announced on Tik Tok and Twitter that he was holding a contest for anyone who wanted to dress up like him for Halloween. Lawson couldn’t believe her luck. Lawson was one of three winners; she received $250.

Wytheville resident Ruth Anne Chitwood had a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 1. Friends – 30 of them — dropped by throughout the day, the phone rang, flowers filled her house and a huge sign in front of her house spelled out the reason: “Happy 100th Birthday, Ruth Anne!” Yes, Chitwood is 100 years young; about 75 of those years have been spent in Wytheville. Thought Chitwood can’t maneuver on her own at the moment thanks to a broken kneecap, she’s waiting for a brace so she can walk without assistance. Mentally, she’s sharp — last year, she filled out her own tax forms without a mistake.

Candice Johnson knew that she won the most votes in the race for a Wytheville Town Council seat, earning one of two seats on Council, but the good news didn’t sink in right away. “Last night was foggy, and this morning it hit me and all I could do was shout ‘hallelujah,’” she said the day after the General Election. “Jesus did this – allowed me to find favor with the constituents of Wytheville, and I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support from the constituents of the town of Wytheville, as well as the constituents of Wythe County. They all played a part in this.” Earning 36 percent of the vote, Johnson becomes the first Black member of the Wytheville Town Council.

More than two years after he was accused of shooting and killing Matthew Blake King at a Rural Retreat gas station, William Greg Akers III was scheduled to face a jury, but the trial was delayed again after a judge granted a defense motion to have a state medical examiner — who now lives outside Virginia — testify in person. Arrested in June 2020 and charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony, Akers, now 20, has been locked up at the New River Valley Regional Jail while awaiting his day in court.

Wythe County residents in need of dialysis had to look for a new center where they can undergo the lifesaving treatment. Fresenius Kidney Care Wythe, a dialysis center on Peppers Ferry Road, has informed patients that the business will close Dec. 5.

Farmers and veterinarians from throughout the area gathered to discuss the fate of the state animal health laboratory in Wytheville that runs tests and necropsies on their animals. Afraid that the state plans to close the facility, they defended the lab, saying it is well-run, efficient and should stay open. The meeting took place Nov. 17 at the Wytheville Meeting Center between the farmers and vets and officials from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The meeting center ballroom was packed with about 150 people, many of whom lined the walls and spilled out into the lobby.

December

After five years of planning and fundraising, the Millwald Theatre opened her doors Dec. 9 with a performance of Appalachian music by musicians Wayne Henderson and Scott Fore. “For the first time in a couple of generations, welcome to the Millwald Theatre,” said Executive Director Jeff Potts. Officials say the theater, which plans to offer performances, movies, educational events, concerts and more, will offer entertainment for all ages and is the key to a successful and thriving downtown.

HOPE, Inc., Executive Director Andy Kegley briefed the Wytheville Town Council on the area’s homeless situation during a Town Council meeting. He said his organization’s capacity to help those who are homeless is limited because of the availability of funding and the decrease in affordable housing. He also said that his agency is part of a committee that is trying to establish an overnight shelter in Wytheville to help mitigate the problem. He asked the town about the availability of the Fourth Street Civic Center, but was told that the American Legion has a lease on property. Council agreed to re-visit the issue.

What started as a White Elephant $20 gift exchange among a group of med students in Wytheville turned into a toy and clothing drive that raised more than $4,000 worth of items for children in Wythe and Bland counties. The 10 third-year students, who attend the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, are completing their clinical rotations in Wytheville. Meredith J. Summers, clinical site coordinator, said the idea to raise money and toys for the children came as the students were planning a holiday get-together. “I mentioned to the medical students that there are children in our community that could benefit from support this holiday season,” she said. “They jumped at the opportunity to help out and have raised over $4,000 to support children in Wytheville and Bland. One student, Richard “Richie” Cannella, used social media to obtain donations from his friends and family.”

Longtime Spiller Elementary School employee Joan Carpenter said it best: it’s a Christmas explosion! Thanks to Spiller teachers, the school was transformed into a holiday wonderland with nods to everything Christmas: there are elves, Santa, reindeer, snowmen, penguins, peppermints, the Griswald family, an icy metal pole (if you know, you know) and even the Northern Lights. The decorations are all part of Spiller’s First (and now probably annual) Deck the Halls Contest.

Wythe County Treasurer Lori Guynn gave an update on the delay in mailing out real estate tax bills because of issues with a new software system. “The real estate bills have not mailed out yet,” she said in an email. “Currently, we haven’t received the data in this office to bill them out. There are ongoing software issues that the Commissioner of Revenue’s office and the IT Department are trying to get worked out with the software companies.” The issue delayed the towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat from mailing out their real estate taxes, too. Officials from both towns said they are waiting on information from the county before mailing out the bills.

The George Wythe High School Maroons placed second in the state after falling to the Riverheads High School Gladiators in the VHSL Class 1 state football title game, 49-27.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to give a 20 percent rebate on vehicle and motorcycle personal property taxes paid before the due date of Dec. 30. “We need to make sure people know they need to pay before the due date,” Supervisor Rolland Cook said. “Because if you don’t pay by the due date, there’s no rebate.” This is the first time the county has offered a rebate on taxes. In total, there will be about $1.2 million in rebates mailed to taxpayers, Cook said.

Dr. Brad Haga said bulldozers would soon appear near George Wythe High School. During the Dec. 8 School Board meeting, Haga gave an update on the Scott Memorial Middle School construction project on the high school campus. He said the school division had received the necessary approval from the Department of Environmental Quality to proceed with work and will continue to address storm water drain off needs for the construction site. According to Haga, the next focus will be moving dirt in the grassy knoll opposite the school board office, and then preparing to build a road around the auxiliary gym.