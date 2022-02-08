BRPF names Newlin treasurer

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation announced the appointment of new Board of Trustees members on Wednesday, Jan. 27, naming former Floyd County EDA member Jim Newlin as treasurer.

John Mitchell of Hendersonville, NC, was elected chair. Bob Stout of Blowing Rock, NC, was named vice chair. Julie H. Moore of Winston-Salem, NC, was elected secretary.

Newlin lives in the Meadows of Dan area, and is a board member of the New River Land Trust, according his profile on the BRPF website. His career was focused on public service, primarily with the Fiscal Research Division staff of the N.C. General Assembly.

He said this week he has been on the Foundation’s board since 2018 and emphasized the importance of the Parkway to Floyd’s economy, both for visitors and residents.

“Residents use the Parkway as a primary road many times,” Newlin said. “Many of us visit the Parkway for picnics, hikes, sunset views and camping. We take our guests to see various sites such as Mabry Mill and other viewsheds, as well as areas such as Meadows of Dan which adjoin the Parkway.”

Along the Parkway in Floyd County is the Smart View Recreation Area, Rocky Knob Recreation Area, Rocky Knob Campground and Mabry Mill, Newlin noted. There are campgrounds for camping, signage for nature education and hiking trails that lead to scenic views.

Newlin explained from 15-16 million people drive the Parkway each year, and “if the Parkway deteriorates, it would no longer attract [visitors] that drive our local economy.”

“I moved to Floyd after retiring because I love the mountains, the beauty of Floyd County, and the great community spirit I found here,” Newlin said. “Floyd County and the Parkway are worth our efforts to maintain those things which we all love about this area. Now I am able to devote time to conservation and other public efforts such as local economic development.”

He added, “I hope that my work for the BRPF contributes to the continuation of these benefits the Parkway provides.”

BRPF stated its new board will provide “leadership for the nonprofit organization, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary of partnering with the National Park Service to preserve and enhance one of the most-visited national park units.”

The Foundation’s Board of Trustees also includes Alfred G. Adams, Paul Bonesteel, Whitney Brown, Tommy Cabe, Billie Brandon Howell, Bob Lassiter, Jim McDowell, Tanya Marie Pender, Rebecca Reeve, Jerry Starnes and Jennifer Zuckerman.

Learn more about BRPF and its conservation efforts online at www.brpfoundation.org.