‘Small Town Word’ is a regular column in The Floyd Press, featuring the work of Kevin Hendrick, a local writer and author who shares insights and poetry.

“The First Untitled”

I’d watch that T.V. screen,

if only it was worthy to see.

Though now it is obscene.

Some things are not unseen.

I want, and need smiling faces.

Yes, no jokers, or drawn cards of aces.

I want pure water from that oasis.

I want peace to rain on these places.

All of the poor to have a home,

I want the drug addicts to be safe,

far from harm.

Yes, no soul knows holiness until they’ve walked fire,

or stood for many hours.

Nobody’s tired,

until they’ve collapsed, in wake of this power.

If it isn’t another screen to stress us,

it’s madness of life here to depress us.

Yes, everybody’s fussing, some are fighting.

It’s roaring, all day like endless thunder and lightning.

But I believe, a fire of balance is igniting.

A crimson river is dying,

with crystals in that promise forming.

My, this is a great warning.

Wake yourselves up, everybody,

and see the signs of this monstrosity.

Turn off that bad, bad noise.

Worry about yourself, each other,

and seize fondly to that voice.