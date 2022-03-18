Ramey signs for tennis at UVA-Wise

Floyd County High School senior Madi Ramey signed to play tennis with the University of Virginia at Wise in a ceremony last Friday afternoon.

With family, friends and teammates from both tennis and volleyball, Ramey said March 11 she is “excited and looking forward” to getting her college education at UVA-Wise.

Assistant Principal and longtime coach Travis Cantrell congratulated Ramey and said her signing showcases the high number of athletic prowess that colleges and universities are finding from FCHS.

“She will well represent our school and our community in Wise,” he told the crowd celebrating Ramey.

As a member of the Lady Buffs volleyball team this season, Ramey reached the state tournament and celebrated her 1,000th dig. She was also named to the Virginia High School League first team for 2021-2022.

Her final high school tennis season began Monday, March 14.