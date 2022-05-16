Chilhowie, Saltville police and county middle schoolers join Ukraine relief efforts

Local police and middle school students have joined a growing number of Virginians helping with relief efforts to aid Ukrainians under attack or displaced by a Russian invasion of their country.

This spring, students at Northwood Middle School challenged their peers at the other two county middle schools to raise funds for the American Red Cross. Meanwhile, Chilhowie and Saltville police departments riffled through their storage to find out-of-date bulletproof vests to donate to a Virginia non-profit collecting body armor for civilian soldiers fighting off Russian forces.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss learned about the nonprofit Lift Up Ukraine and its efforts to outfit Ukranian civilian fighters and relief workers with protective gear from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. The VACP has been rallying Virginia police departments to donate surplus body armor since Lift Up Ukraine launched in March.

The non-profit group was co-founded by Police Officer Levin White. An Independence native, White now lives in Goochland, where a Ukrainian man and his wife are among his neighbors. White said when war seemed imminent he called his neighbors up and offered his help. When the war began, he called them again, offering to help launch a non-profit to help the people of Ukraine.

Initially, the group wanted to purchase 5,000 bulletproof vests, but supply chain issues thwarted those plans.

A retired Richmond police officer who currently serves on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus police force, White knew from his 32 years in law enforcement that expired body armor was lying all around. He reached out to his police connections to spread the word and soon, the VACP started distributing the message, too.

“As soon as I saw that, I wanted to see what we had and see what we could get to them,” Moss said.

“In a war zone, some body armor is better than no body armor,” he added.

The Chilhowie PD unearthed nine vests in its storage and the Saltville PD also found a small stash of expired armor. Last week, Chilhowie Deputy Chief Aaron Smith and Sgt. Ben Perry dropped the gear from the two departments off at VCU in Richmond while they visited the city for training.

“It makes sense to give them to somebody that can use them, because really, they’d just sit here, just gathering dust on a shelf, and we’d either have to destroy them somehow or throw them away,” Moss said. “So, it was good that we could get it to somebody that can use it.”

The aggression shown to the small country by its much larger neighbor is what compelled Moss and his department to pitch in on the effort.

“When that whole conflict started, knowing that you’ve got a huge force invading another smaller country that may not have the same resources, I think obviously that’s what struck a chord with everybody,” Moss said. “You’ve got Ukraine, the size of Texas, trying to fight off a huge war machine. So, as soon as I saw that [call to action] I was more than happy to try to dig through what we had to try to get it to them.”

In the grand scheme of things, nine vests might not seem like much, but Moss said, “It’s something that little Chilhowie can do to help Ukraine, to contribute to their effort to end this invasion and conflict.”

Those little contributions add up. By next week, Lift Up Ukraine expects to have shipped between 3,000 and 3,500 pieces of body armor as well as medical aid.

“The Lord works in mysterious ways,” White said.

The group is also working with Ukrainian refugees who are coming to the Richmond area. Additionally, they’re working with Brett Velicovich, known for his expertise in drone warfare, to raise money to buy a drone with thermal imaging to help find explosives left behind in Ukraine.

Just as the Chilhowie and Saltville body armor donations sprang from a call to action from fellow police officers, Northwood, Chilhowie and Marion middle schoolers answered a call from their peers.

NMS Teacher Troy Moore said students in his world geography class had been learning about European culture and the NATO military alliance in class earlier this spring when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve talked about military alliances and the culture in Europe and the difference between Eastern and Western European culture,” Moore said, “so it was pretty interesting for them to see some things play out in real life that we’ve learned about in geography.”

Moore said NMS Principal Mariann Blevins originally approached him with the idea of raising relief funds. When the students heard about it, he said, they “were all about it. They kind of spearheaded the efforts and made it happen.”

The geography students took to giving presentations in other classrooms in the school, gathering statistics and information on current events, and teaching other students some of what they’d learned in class.

“They took that information and kind of put it together, went to the classes and said, ‘This is what’s going on in Ukraine and this is what we’re trying to raise this money for,’” Moore explained.

Students in the class then got the student council association involved, which in turn challenged the SCA’s at Marion and Chilhowie middle schools to raise their own funds to contribute.

“Marion Middle School and Chilhowie Middle School accepted that challenge,” said NMS SCA Sponsor Kristin Carter. “Each school held their own fundraiser to raise money for the Red Cross efforts in Ukraine.”

The fundraisers generated more than $1,100 in relief funds that will go to the International Red Cross.

Moore said his students’ effort was everything he could hope for as a teacher.

“They really stepped up and they did an awesome job,” he said, adding that, “It was neat to see them take some of these things they learned and kind of make them practical…. It was definably a proud moment, for sure.”

Carter expressed similar pride.

“In the true spirit of unity, we are so proud of our students and their efforts to help others in the world. We are proud of your efforts to make a difference, and we want to thank all the members of the Northwood Middle, Chilhowie Middle, and Marion Middle School SCAs for your work this year!”

To learn more about relief efforts undertaken by the American Red Cross and Lift Up Ukraine, visit their websites at www.redcross.org and liftupukraine.org