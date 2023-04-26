Floyd County High School hosted the 2023 Buffalo Invitational track meet last Friday, competing against eight other teams, including Bassett, Carroll County, Craig County, Eastern Montgomery, Fort Chiswell, Giles, Narrows and Patrick County.

The Lady Buffaloes took wins in the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash, the 3200-meter run, the 4x100 meter relay, the high jump, the triple jump and discus.

The boys scored wins in 100-meter, 800-meter run, 300-meter hurdles, 4x400 meter relay, long jump, high jump, triple jump and shot put.

For the Lady Buffs:

Mia Spangler scored wins in the 200-meter dash (27.78), triple jump (35-03.00).

Reagan Lynch won the 400-meter dash (1:01:85) and the high jump.

Abigail Allen won the 3200-meter run.

Rosln Brewer won the high jump with a score of 4:10.00.

Chloe Spence won the discus with a throw of 97-03.00.

The relay team took the 4x400 win with a time of 11:15.80.

For the Buffaloes:

Jaxon Brewer won the 100-meter dash in a 11.54 run and the high jump with a height of 6:00 feet and took the long jump with a score of 20-04.00 and the triple jump of 44-04.30.

Garret Weaver took the 800-meter finals with a time of 2:13.29.

Phillip Radford scored a win in shot put with a throw of 42:02.00.

The 4x400 relay was won by the county team with a time of 3:50.27.

The Buffaloes Invitational was part of a packed day of four events on the school’s athletic fields.

On the diamonds, the Buffaloes baseball team fell 1-0 but the softball team took a 7-0 win. Both matches were against Glenvar.

The Lady Buffs tennis team suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Glenvar 5-3.

In singles play, Jasmine Locke won 8-4 and Ellie Woods shut down her opponent 8-0. Singles losses included Emma Schroeder (2-8), Emma Currie (2-8), Madi Slusher (2-8) and Elayna Harris (0-8).

In doubles, Lily Whitlock and Harris won 8-3, but Currie and Locke lost 0-8 along with Slusher and Schroeder 4-8.

The loss puts the team with a record of 8-1.

On the road, the boys’ tennis team also lost to Glenvar, 0-9, their first loss of the season and their record now stands at 7-1.

The boys were scheduled to face Alleghany in a home match on Tuesday while the Lady Buffs travel to Hillsville on Tuesday of this week to play Carroll County before returning home Wednesday to play Galax.

May will wrap up all seasons, along with the school year.