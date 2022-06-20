Marion firebombing case goes to grand jury

A Smyth County grand jury will hear evidence against four men accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in Marion.

On Thursday, a Smyth County judge certified charges against 39-year-old Rainey Glosson Cox Jr., 29-year-old Richard Curtis Lewis, 38-year-old Kenneth Harlan Greer and 29-year-old Calab Andrew Greer.

The four men, all of Marion, waived their preliminary hearings.

Cox, Lewis, Kenneth Greer and Calab Greer were taken into custody last summer after Marion police discovered evidence of the firebombs outside an apartment building at Severt Hills Apartments. Police and fire units were called out to a report that the side of the building had been set on fire.

Marion Police Detective Sgt. Wes Thomas said a resident was able to snuff out the flames before units arrived and no one was injured.

According to court records, the devices were made of bottles of gasoline.

Attempted murder charges were dropped against each of the men.

Judge Travis Lee certified the following charges to the next grand jury:

-Rainey Cox Jr.: Attempted arson of a usually occupied dwelling, aiding in the arson of an occupied dwelling, and creating or using a bomb or explosive.

-Richard Lewis: Arson of a usually occupied dwelling and creating or using a bomb or explosive.

-Kenneth Greer: Arson of a usually occupied dwelling and creating or using a bomb or explosive.

-Calab Greer: Attempted arson of a usually occupied dwelling and creating or using a bomb or explosive.

The next grand jury meets June 28.