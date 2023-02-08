Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitten Babar, who was rescued from a hoarding situation.

The four-month-old kitten had a rough start to life, with a serious infection in his eye. Proper veterinary care was able to save his eye, and he’s now recovered, ready for his new home.

His foster mom says Babar is affectionate and loves to play. Babar is already neutered and up to date on vaccines.

Anyone interested in adopting Babar or any of FCHS’s other foster cats, kittens, dogs or puppies, should complete an Adoption Application online or call FCHS volunteers at (540) 745-7207.

Find additional emails at www.floydhumanesociety.org.