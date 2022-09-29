 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gone Fishin'

Fish tales were flying recently at the Rural Retreat Care Center, along with lines, bait and tackle.

It was the center's second Fishing Day, a day when the Town of Rural Retreat and other groups come together to give residents a fishing adventure. Because residents can’t get to a fishing hole, the community brings the fishing holes to them.

Actually two fishing ponds, thanks to the firefighters from Rural Retreat and Speedwell, who set up drop tanks that town employees fill with water. Next came 150 pounds of Rainbow Trout courtesy of Cedar Spring Trout Farm. Included were four solid yellow/gold fish – two for each tank. Only one resident caught one of the special fish. Cedar Farm owners Rick and Brent Hilton also set up pumps to supply air to the fish

“The event was phenomenal, and the weather was perfect,” said Cindy McKay, the center’s activities director. “Residents have been anticipating this event since they first saw it on their calendars, and have been asking daily, ‘When are we going fishing?’”

The day was community effort with Rural Retreat Police Chief Derek Breedlove organizing the tank and water delivery. He also donated all of the bait and helped residents throughout the day.

“I couldn’t have done this without his help and dedication,” McKay said.

Plenty of volunteers were on hand to help out, too. Members of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the Rural Retreat Fire Department and Town Council and Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster pitched in to help and socialized with residents and staff.

Harpo’s Hardware provided fishing poles and snacks - Goldfish, of course.

“No one waited on a baited hook,” McKay said. “Once a fish was caught, a new baited hook and pole was in their hands ready to catch another one. Smiles and laughter and nothing but 100 percent pure fun was had by all. The volunteers had just as much fun as the residents.”

McKay thanked everyone involved in making Fishing Day a success.

“Everyone agreed that September is the best time of year to have this event,” she added. “Thank you to everyone who donated poles, bait and snacks. Your time, hard work and kind hearts brought back fond memories for the residents, and created some fabulous new ones … See you at the RRCC Fishing Hole again in 2023.”

