Water testing clinic this week

Floyd County Seal

Floyd County’s Cooperative Extension will host a Virginia Household Water Quality Program Well Water Testing Clinic next month to offer affordable water testing and guidance to community members.

The testing identifies 14 contaminants that “may cause health problems, or make your water taste or smell bad,” the Floyd Extension explained in a release.

Sample kits are $60 and can be picked up at the Floyd office (209 Fox St. NW) on March 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. or from 4:30-6 p.m. A limited number of $40 kits are available to those eligible, with children in the home.

Samples should be collected “first thing in the morning” on Wednesday, March 16, the Extension flyer states, and returned to the Floyd Cooperative Extension between 7:30-9 a.m. on March 16.

Results will be mailed or emailed to participants after April 18, and a Zoom meeting will be held April 25 for participants to receive guidance and ask questions about their results.

Those interested in obtaining a kit or learning more should contact Dawn Barnes (lbarnes@vt.edu) or Jon Vest (jmvest@vt.edu) to learn more. Online registration can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/FloydVCE-VAHWQP.

With additional questions, call (540) 745-9307.

This article was updated at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2022, to include the online registration link. 

