Apex Center readies for ice hockey team

As 2023 kicks into gear, there’s a lot going on at the Apex Center as it prepares to welcome an ice hockey team later this year.

As part of its lease agreement with hockey team owner and businessman Barry Soskin, Wythe County will invest “over one million dollars” for an ice rink that includes a concrete arena floor, an ice rink and accompanying chiller system and accessories.

In addition, the county will convert two conference rooms into two locker rooms with bathroom and shower facilities, add arena-level seating with a goal of an additional 1,000 seats, and make electrical improvements.

County funds will also improve three concession stands, adding an exhaust hood system, and improve parking lots as needed, including paving the lot behind the center by Sept. 30, 2024.

Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear said that the projects are currently in the engineering and design phase. The county should have a cost estimate later this month.

Bear said that some of the projects, like the concrete floor and parking lot improvements, needed to be made regardless of who rented the Apex Center. The biggest expense will be adding the chillers to the concrete floor to prepare it for the ice rink.

A concrete floor is estimated to cost about $600,000 and the chilling system will add to that amount.

When Soskin announced his plans for the Apex Center late last year, officials thought the team would use a portable rink for the first year. But since then, the county decided to go with a standard ice rink where layers of ice will be built on the concrete floor. When hockey season ends, the ice will be removed so that other events can be held on the floor.

Having a concrete floor opens the doors for more events and makes the center more marketable, Bear said.

Bear said he hopes to begin construction in April. Construction of the ice rink is major, as is construction of locker rooms and a place to house the Zamboni, a large vehicle used to clean and smooth the surface of ice rinks and named after the man who invented it, Frank Zamboni.

Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins said that while the county is paying for improvements, it does not have to worry about supporting the center now that there is a long-term lease. He said the improvements are an investment in the economic development of the area and that partnering with Soskin, who has experience in the area of ice hockey teams, removes risk for the county.

In addition to the unnamed Wythe team, Soskin owns three ice hockey teams that are members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League: the Port Huron Michigan Prowlers, the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Mississippi Seawolves based in Biloxi. He plan to hold a contest later this year to find a team name.

The debt payment on the Apex Center is $370,000 a year, decreasing over the years. In 2040, the payment will be down to $37,000 a year. The lease agreement does not take into account the 10 percent admissions tax per ticket that the county receives, or the meals, sales and lodging taxes that will benefit the county and the Town of Wytheville, which has more hotels and restaurants than the county.

As debt payments on the center decline over the years, Soskin’s rent on the center increases every year.

According to the lease agreement, rent in 2023 will be $1 per ticket for every paid ticketed event at the Apex Center.

In 2024, rent will be $5,000 per month ($60,000 for the year), plus $1 per ticket for every paid ticketed event.

In 2025, rent increases to $10,000 per month ($120,000 for the year), plus $1.25 per ticket for every paid ticketed event on the premises.

For 2026, rent will be $15,000 per month ($180,000 for the year), plus $1.50 per ticket for every paid ticketed event at the center.

For the next two years, 2027-2028, rent will be $17,500 per month ($210,000 per year), plus $1.75 per ticket for every paid ticketed event.

From Jan. 1, 2029 through Dec. 31, 2032, rent payments will be $20,000 per month ($240,000), plus $2 per ticket for every paid ticked event.

Other highlights from the lease, signed in early November, include:

● During the term of the lease, the county is exempt from paying real estate taxes and real estate assessments. Soskin’s APEX Drive Holdings, LLC, pays all personal property and business taxes, including county admission tax, imposed by the state, county or other lawful governmental authority, if not exempt from pay such taxes.

● Possible use of premises listed include hosting professional and semi-professional athletic contests like hockey, lacrosse, soccer and other sporting events; competitive and entertainment activities, including equestrian, livestock and other agricultural related competitions and performances; arts and crafts and consumer shows and exhibitions, fairs and other entertainment activities; and/or local and regional educational activities.

● APEX Drive Holdings is responsible for providing all services, insurance, utilities like electricity, trash disposal, custodial and/or janitorial service, water, wastewater, etc. During the first year of the lease, the county will pay propane gas, water, wastewater and electricity.

● During the term of the lease, the county will keep the exterior walls and roof of the building(s) in proper and substantial repair. APEX Drive Holdings will maintain the public or common areas of the arena building, and any additional building, barns, outbuildings, including, but not limited to hallways, stairways, decks, restrooms, sheds, barns, buildings, fencing, water and wastewater lines and facilities, parking areas, HVAC, plumbing, electric, sprinkler system and all remaining areas of the premises.

● Regarding naming rights, advertising and signs: APEX Drive Holdings may display signs advertising its place of business, directional signage, sponsorship, signage, etc. as is deemed necessary in compliance with local and state laws. However, any sign with a surface area larger than 672 square feet requires prior written consent from the county. Also, the county reserves the right to sell naming rights for the Apex Center. If Soskin produces a potential naming right licensee acceptable to the county, the county and Soskin will negotiate a revenue-sharing allocation with the county’s maximum percentage being 30 percent of the allocation. Soskin wil keep 100 percent of all sponsorships and/or advertising agreements in its operation and marketing of the facility and events. He is responsible for all costs associated with signage, banners, etc. for all sponsorship/advertising agreements, including naming right license.