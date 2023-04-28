The eighth Special Olympics event at Floyd County Public Schools was held last Thursday, April 20.
Carrie Chaffin, a member of the Special Olympic Committee at Floyd County High School, said there were 19 student athletes and 26 student coaches.
All athletes participated in the softball throw on Beale Field in order from youngest to oldest, and each received a medal for the event.
Fellow students from each school and school staff filled the stands to show their support and cheer the athletes on.
“FCPS Special Olympic event is such an important event to the school community because it helps foster the acceptance and inclusion of all of our students,” Chaffin said.
High school juniors and seniors sign up to train individual athletes and be alongside them during the Olympics.
People are also reading…
“It is heartwarming to watch student coaches work with and train others,” Chaffin said.
The 2023 Special Olympics started with the Star Spangled Banner from the FCHS band, followed by the softball throw.
A complete list of events and student athletes:
50 Meter Bike Ride
- Gabriel Akers
- Allison Goodman
100 Meter Run
- Lance Reed
- Dawson Hollandsworth
100 Meter Bike Ride
- Maddie Thompson
- Caleb Gardner
50 Meter Run
- Suriya Wilson
- Everett Belcher
- Jacob Brinkley
100 Meter Run
- Aolani Bason
- Savannah Weaver
- Kylee Metzler
200 Meter Bike Ride
- Brianna Graham
- Nicole Janney
100 Meter Run
- Hannah Grubb
- Joey Brown
- Josiah Fannon
100 Meter Run
- Bradley Straughsbaugh
- Joseph Hicks
Student coaches included:
- Zoe Belshan
- Isaac Bishop
- Larah Blevins
- Ryne Bond
- Jasmine Locke
- Kaydin Offenberger
- Aubrey Quesenberry
- Carli Quesenberry
- Jaxon Brewer
- Gus Chaffin
- Mallory Cockram
- Isaiah Cox
- Carleigh Craig
- Freddy Garcia
- Tanner Gearheart
- Jayse Griffith
- Haden Holt
- Kiley Hylton
- Emma Schroder
- Matt Slusher
- Kaiden Swortzel
- Carly Thompson
- Mackenzie Thompson
- McKenzie Weddle
- Hallie Williams
- Jasmine Yuvanavattana