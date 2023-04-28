The eighth Special Olympics event at Floyd County Public Schools was held last Thursday, April 20.

Carrie Chaffin, a member of the Special Olympic Committee at Floyd County High School, said there were 19 student athletes and 26 student coaches.

All athletes participated in the softball throw on Beale Field in order from youngest to oldest, and each received a medal for the event.

Fellow students from each school and school staff filled the stands to show their support and cheer the athletes on.

“FCPS Special Olympic event is such an important event to the school community because it helps foster the acceptance and inclusion of all of our students,” Chaffin said.

High school juniors and seniors sign up to train individual athletes and be alongside them during the Olympics.

“It is heartwarming to watch student coaches work with and train others,” Chaffin said.

The 2023 Special Olympics started with the Star Spangled Banner from the FCHS band, followed by the softball throw.

A complete list of events and student athletes:

50 Meter Bike Ride

Gabriel Akers

Allison Goodman

100 Meter Run

Lance Reed

Dawson Hollandsworth

100 Meter Bike Ride

Maddie Thompson

Caleb Gardner

50 Meter Run

Suriya Wilson

Everett Belcher

Jacob Brinkley

100 Meter Run

Aolani Bason

Savannah Weaver

Kylee Metzler

200 Meter Bike Ride

Brianna Graham

Nicole Janney

100 Meter Run

Hannah Grubb

Joey Brown

Josiah Fannon

100 Meter Run

Bradley Straughsbaugh

Joseph Hicks

Student coaches included:

Zoe Belshan

Isaac Bishop

Larah Blevins

Ryne Bond

Jasmine Locke

Kaydin Offenberger

Aubrey Quesenberry

Carli Quesenberry

Jaxon Brewer

Gus Chaffin

Mallory Cockram

Isaiah Cox

Carleigh Craig

Freddy Garcia

Tanner Gearheart

Jayse Griffith

Haden Holt

Kiley Hylton

Emma Schroder

Matt Slusher

Kaiden Swortzel

Carly Thompson

Mackenzie Thompson

McKenzie Weddle

Hallie Williams

Jasmine Yuvanavattana