Presbyterian Church celebrates the reason for the season

The Presbyterian Church of Floyd hosted its nativity program this week during its Worship Service to celebrate the Christmas season.

Shayley Martin read the program from the dais on Sunday, Dec. 18, while the actors took their places in the scene.

Matthew Stansberry portrayed Joseph, Emily Stansberry portrayed Mary and their baby Matilda portrayed the living baby Jesus.

Matilda’s sister Josephine wore a red dress and provided the baby doll Jesus for the manger, and their brother Francis wore a crown and gold.

Sunday School teachers Cy Lane and Lydeana Martin portrayed shepherds with their staffs and long brown and blue robes.

During the service, Francis (assisted by Matthew) lit the fourth candle on the church’s advent wreath, which represents love. The other three candles represent hope, peace and joy.

Allen Vest sang “Joseph’s Song,” and Rev. Bob McLavey delivered a message out of Matthew 1:18-25 about Joseph’s acceptance of Jesus as his son. Hear a pre-recorded version online at www.pcfloyd.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Floyd (169 Newtown Rd.) hosts services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Learn more and find additional resources at www.pcfloyd.org.