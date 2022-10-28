Senior Night nail-biter ends with loss

A hard-fought game between the undefeated Radford Bobcats and Floyd’s Buffaloes came down to the final play with 14 seconds to go at last Friday’s Senior Night game.

Coach Winfred Beale didn’t hesitate in sending word in to quarterback Rylan Swortzel to go for a two-point conversion on Oct. 21 after the team scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game to come to a chance to win with the conversion.

“I felt we had the momentum,” the coach said.

Swortzel had already thrown three touchdown passes and scored a fourth on a long run from scrimmage, but the Bobcats stuffed the quarterback and took a 28-27 win and sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers District.

“I thought we had to play to win the game on our home field,” Beale told The Roanoke Times after the game. “If you got a chance to win it, you go win it. We just didn’t execute the play.”

Swortzel had a strong night, completing 11 of 16 passes with three touchdowns and 88 rushing yards, including a high yardage rushing TD. Trevor Miller ran for 139 yards on 34 plays. Kaiden Swortzel had nine catches for 83 yards and three touchdown catches.

The Buffaloes go into the last two games of the regular season on the road at Alleghany and Carroll County. A win at either of those two games could bring one of the post-season games to FCHS.

In the only other home game last week, the Bobcats took down the Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad 1-3 at the Alan Cantrell Court on Oct. 20, dropping their record to 7-10 with two games left in the regular season, including Senior Night at home against Carroll County next Thursday.

In the loss, the players achieved these stats:

Maria Garcia had 2 aces, 6 kills, and 10 digs.

Carleigh Craig 16 digs and 7 kills.

Mia Spangler 2 aces, 5 kills, and 1 block.

Taryn Robertson 10 assists.

Mallory Cockram 8 assists and 2 aces.

The Junior Varsity Lady Buffs swept the Radford ladies 2-0.

The game was also the annual benefit for Breast Cancer Survivors.