New vendor adds sweets to Marion food park offerings

King Bridge Food Park in Marion has added a new vendor, this one offering a dessert to compliment the sandwiches, hot dogs and shaved ice treats already being sold.
Sweet Bee Cupcakery by Tammy Murray is a new business formed a month ago and joining the other vendors set up at the food park and traveling to other destinations and events around the county.
“Brad [Mullins, the hot dog vendor] encouraged me,” said Murray. “I remember when I talked to Brad months ago and he said, ‘What are you waiting for?’ I was scared and nervous, but he and Ken Heath have been so supportive. Brad said we needed a dessert out there. And some people don’t want a dozen or a half dozen. They might just want one or two. I love being able to offer people what they want.”
Murray said this is her first business on her own after being an office manager. “I wanted something that would keep me home, let me make my own hours, and leave a legacy for my children,” she said. “I wanted something for myself.”
Murray said she has been baking most of her life and recently started contemplating a food truck for her confections.
“Baking is a passion,” she said. “I love to bake. My children are grown, but when they were young I made our own cakes and decorated them to do something nice for them. Then friends started asking for cakes.”
That was fun, Murray said, making and decorating cakes, but then she turned to cupcakes, which have become her new passion.
“I love cupcakes,” she said. “I like to put unique flavors together. It takes some tweaking to get it just right. You do batch after batch and then you nail it. And it’s just, yum, that’s it!”
Her offerings include lemon blueberry, pineapple, strawberry, chocolate and peanut butter, cookies and cream, vanilla, cotton candy and mint chocolate chip. Holidays will see such flavors as gingerbread, pumpkin spice, peppermint, caramel and cherry vanilla. She is also working on German chocolate, cookie dough, peach cobbler and watermelon.
“Everything, including the frosting, is made from scratch,” Murray said. “I use fresh ingredients baked right into the batter or mixed into the frosting. I think fresh fruits, nuts, and ingredients give them better flavor. Something made from scratch has flavor you can’t get from store-bought.”
“I enjoy the time I put into it,” she said of her baking. “I put my love into it and hope it reflects in my cupcakes.”
Murray said she calls on one grandmother’s baking skills and the other grandmother’s artistic flair for her own efforts.
“She was great at making cookies and pies,” Murray said of one grandmother. “I like to say I got that from her. My other grandmother was very crafty. I think I got the best of both of them.”
She presents her large cupcakes in colorful tulip liners with decorative frosting.
Murray gets help with her new business from her fiancé Jon who gave up long-haul truck driving to work closer to home, and his two daughters, 10-year-old Kassi and 6-year-old Maddi, who Murray said she calls her “bonus girls.” Kassi loves making mashed potatoes and Maddi is a brownie specialist. “There’s something about being home with children,” she said. “They love to help.”
Kassi also helps keep up with the finances, Murray said, and the whole family helps with the cupcake sales.
“It’s turned out to be what we thought it would be. It’s awesome,” Murray said of her business. “I love meeting all the people. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Murray said Marion is supportive of small businesses and entrepreneurs. “Everybody’s been so kind and helpful,” she said. “It’s a real small town blessing.”
Sweet Bee Cupcakery will be set up at the King Bridge Food Court behind the town pool in Marion on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., depending on the weather. On Tuesdays, she is joining the other vendors at Chilhowie Drug Company on Highway 11, and participates in special events like the “Red, White and Bluegrass” Fourth of July picnic and concert at Riverbend Park this past weekend. She is also planning to be open later on Thursdays, from about 1-7 p.m., for people who work during the day.