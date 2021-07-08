New vendor adds sweets to Marion food park offerings

King Bridge Food Park in Marion has added a new vendor, this one offering a dessert to compliment the sandwiches, hot dogs and shaved ice treats already being sold.

Sweet Bee Cupcakery by Tammy Murray is a new business formed a month ago and joining the other vendors set up at the food park and traveling to other destinations and events around the county.

“Brad [Mullins, the hot dog vendor] encouraged me,” said Murray. “I remember when I talked to Brad months ago and he said, ‘What are you waiting for?’ I was scared and nervous, but he and Ken Heath have been so supportive. Brad said we needed a dessert out there. And some people don’t want a dozen or a half dozen. They might just want one or two. I love being able to offer people what they want.”

Murray said this is her first business on her own after being an office manager. “I wanted something that would keep me home, let me make my own hours, and leave a legacy for my children,” she said. “I wanted something for myself.”

Murray said she has been baking most of her life and recently started contemplating a food truck for her confections.