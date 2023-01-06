Carilion Clinic temporarily closed

The arctic temperatures that ushered out the last of 2022 caused a waterline to freeze and break at the Carilion Clinic in Floyd. Officials said the practice is expected to reopen Monday, Jan. 9.

Providers continue to see patients either virtually or at alternate clinic locations while the physical location is temporarily closed for repairs, Carilion said Jan. 4.

“In an effort to best meet community needs, we aim to partially reopen certain services as areas of the facility are repaired. We will communicate with patients as we make progress.”

Patients can call the Floyd practice with questions, to schedule an appointment, or to schedule the drop-off/pick-up of medication/paperwork at (540) 745-2031.

Virtual urgent care visits are also always available around the clock through Carilion Now. Visit www.CarilionNow.com for more information