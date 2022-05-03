 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County mulls support of Amtrak station

  • 0
BoS Floyd April 12 (copy)

Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings are streamed on YouTube at 'FloydCountyVirginia.' This screen capture is from April 12.

 File photo

A public hearing at last week’s Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting included residents’ reactions to VDOT’s six-year Secondary Road Improvement Plan.

Some speakers asked for two roads not on the plan to be considered.

Jim Newell said Reedsville Road should “stay on the priority list.”

“Let it stay there, unless you want to move it up,” said Rod Cameron.

Richard Griffith said Griffith Lane should be put back on the list because of an unpaved section that runs about 200 yards.

The road was “dropped for some reason,” Griffith said. “Don’t know why.” He noted a cemetery at one end is visited by a lot of people.

Another speaker wanted action on Quesenberry Road.

The current six-year plan lists seven projects:

  1. Firehouse Road, an unpaved road project from Route 765 to Route 766
  2. Starbuck Road from Paradise Lane to Thomas Farm Road
  3. Hope Road
  4. A half-mile of Silverleaf Road from Franklin Pike to end of state maintenance
  5. Reedsville Road from Route 729 to Wade Road
  6. Intersection improvements, drainage work and hard surfacing of an unpaved section of Merrifield Road
  7. Hard surfacing of Bear Ridge Road

People are also reading…

In comments after the hearing, David Clarke of VDOT said his department is only allowed to use 5% of its construction budget each year on rural roads.

He said, “It’s not a lot.”

The six-year plan used to list more than a dozen projects, but it has decreased in size and budget allocations in recent years.

The board took no action to approve or change the plan at its meeting after the hearing on April 26, but it will make a final decision before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Also during the April 26 meeting, Supervisors were presented with a proposed agreement to support the planned Christiansburg Amtrak station from the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority.

Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold said she would like to see more detail on what might be expected from the county as a member of the authority as well as of any appointees.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the language of the agreement was “standard authority language” and that each area would have two representatives.

Supervisor Chairman Joe Turman asked for more information on the agreement.

In other action April 26, the Board approved updates to the consulting contract on development of the new radio system for law enforcement and EMS for the county.

Millsaps said the approval was for the consulting services and was not any approve to award a final contract for the radio service itself.

The Board asked for more details on planned changes in fees for building permits and other fees. Bechtold said she wanted to see more “clarifications” on what are and are not residential fees versus commercial ones. More options will be brought back to the Board.

The Board approved continued participation in the Virginia Juvenile Control Act certification. The vote was 4-0 with Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe absent.

The next meeting of the Floyd Board of Supervisors is at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, at the County Administration Building on Oxford Street. Meetings are also livestreamed and recorded on YouTube on the “FloydCountyVirginia” channel.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection. Earlier this month, Marion was selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

A wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded. A jury awarded the man's widow $3 million in damages earlier this year and a judge signed the order in late March. The woman, who said she does not expect to collect the money awarded to her, said the suit was her way of seeking justice in her husband's death. 

Smyth County studies business needs

Smyth County studies business needs

The question has been debated for several years now: Should the center of county government operations remain in the Morison Building or relocate? To lead to a more informed answer, the county has now hired an architectural and engineering firm to study all the county’s buildings and offer their insights.