County mulls support of Amtrak station

A public hearing at last week’s Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting included residents’ reactions to VDOT’s six-year Secondary Road Improvement Plan.

Some speakers asked for two roads not on the plan to be considered.

Jim Newell said Reedsville Road should “stay on the priority list.”

“Let it stay there, unless you want to move it up,” said Rod Cameron.

Richard Griffith said Griffith Lane should be put back on the list because of an unpaved section that runs about 200 yards.

The road was “dropped for some reason,” Griffith said. “Don’t know why.” He noted a cemetery at one end is visited by a lot of people.

Another speaker wanted action on Quesenberry Road.

The current six-year plan lists seven projects:

Firehouse Road, an unpaved road project from Route 765 to Route 766 Starbuck Road from Paradise Lane to Thomas Farm Road Hope Road A half-mile of Silverleaf Road from Franklin Pike to end of state maintenance Reedsville Road from Route 729 to Wade Road Intersection improvements, drainage work and hard surfacing of an unpaved section of Merrifield Road Hard surfacing of Bear Ridge Road

In comments after the hearing, David Clarke of VDOT said his department is only allowed to use 5% of its construction budget each year on rural roads.

He said, “It’s not a lot.”

The six-year plan used to list more than a dozen projects, but it has decreased in size and budget allocations in recent years.

The board took no action to approve or change the plan at its meeting after the hearing on April 26, but it will make a final decision before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Also during the April 26 meeting, Supervisors were presented with a proposed agreement to support the planned Christiansburg Amtrak station from the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority.

Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold said she would like to see more detail on what might be expected from the county as a member of the authority as well as of any appointees.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the language of the agreement was “standard authority language” and that each area would have two representatives.

Supervisor Chairman Joe Turman asked for more information on the agreement.

In other action April 26, the Board approved updates to the consulting contract on development of the new radio system for law enforcement and EMS for the county.

Millsaps said the approval was for the consulting services and was not any approve to award a final contract for the radio service itself.

The Board asked for more details on planned changes in fees for building permits and other fees. Bechtold said she wanted to see more “clarifications” on what are and are not residential fees versus commercial ones. More options will be brought back to the Board.

The Board approved continued participation in the Virginia Juvenile Control Act certification. The vote was 4-0 with Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe absent.

The next meeting of the Floyd Board of Supervisors is at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, at the County Administration Building on Oxford Street. Meetings are also livestreamed and recorded on YouTube on the “FloydCountyVirginia” channel.