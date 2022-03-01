Marion kindergarteners learn to cook

Did your mom let you help in the kitchen when you were little? Do you remember a favorite treat you were able to help make as a child?

Kindergarten students at Marion Elementary will have some of those memories if not at home then certainly at school through a special program teacher Heather Thomas arranged for her students and others.

“Cooking in Kindergarten” was awarded a grant for this year to help students learn some simple cooking skills and enjoy foods they might not otherwise have experienced.

“I chose to request a grant for cooking in kindergarten because last summer I taught the Jump Start Program for upcoming kindergarteners,” said Thomas. “During the program, we were encouraged to give the students lots of experiences like singing, dancing, painting and cooking along with working on social skills and academics. We ended up cooking every day, and our students loved it. It was so fun, I thought I would like to cook more often in kindergarten throughout the school year.”

Thomas applied for a W.L. Lemmon Mini-Grant program for teachers focusing on project-based learning, creativity and hands-on learning. Priority is given to projects with a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math) focus.

This year’s 10 grants totaled $9,240 and were spread across two elementary, four middle school, two high school and two career center projects.

“Cooking gets expensive, especially for three classrooms, so we decided to apply for the grant,” Thomas said of herself and the other kindergarten teachers. “We are very fortunate because they allotted us enough money to cook a couple times a week until the end of the school year. We have always cooked in kindergarten, but it has only been for special occasions or holidays. Thanks to the grant, we can cook as much as we would like.”

Thomas said that the goal of the project is to give students the experience of cooking and crafting with food.

“We usually begin the cooking lesson with a book relating to whatever we are cooking or the unit we are studying,” she said.

On the day the students were cooking “bear caves,” they heard a story about bears and hibernation. The sweet treats involved tucking a marshmallow between biscuit dough layers, sprinkling it with cinnamon, and cooking it in a tiny oven that was shared between the classrooms.

Some other items include crockpot applesauce, pumpkin bread, cookies, and friendship salad made of yogurt and fresh fruit.

“Everyone loves special snacks,” said Thomas. “Our students absolutely love to find out we are cooking during the school day.”

The aromas coming from the kindergarten rooms also attract visitors from around the building on cooking days.

Thomas said that the kindergarten classes start the day with a morning meeting and discuss what the plans are for the day.

“They get so excited when we talk about cooking later in the day,” she said of the students. “It becomes a topic of discussion throughout the day. They look forward to the days that we are cooking.”

The cooking lesson begins with discussing what is needed for preparation.

“We always wash hands first, gather ingredients, pre-heat the oven, etc.,” Thomas said. “Our students know they can't cook without washing hands first. Then, we measure ingredients together and follow the recipe.”

“Cooking is a life skill our students will carry with them as they get older. It's great to provide that experience early in their lives. Cooking together allows our class to connect in a different way, like a classroom family. Students learn how to follow directions and the basics of food handling. Cooking teaches our students math and language skills, social skills as well as life skills.”

“An added bonus is getting to share our recipes with families in our newsletter, so kids can cook at home too.”

The project is going great, Thomas said, and the kids are really enjoying all of the special foods that they may not normally get to taste.

“It has been a wonderful experience that our students have enjoyed,” she said. “I believe this project has been a great success, and hopefully, something we will continue to do for years to come.”

“We are very thankful for the grant and the money we have been given for our students. I plan to apply for the grant again next year.”