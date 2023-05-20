Citizens Telephone Cooperative is broadcasting and livestreaming Saturday’s graduation, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. The live broadcast will be on Channel 20.

Commemorative recordings of the Senior Awards, Baccalaureate and Graduation will be available at https://shop.citizens.coop/product/fchs-2023-graduation.

Anyone desiring a graduation keepsake will have the option to download it onto their device a few days after graduation for $7, order a USB Flash Drive for $10, or order a DVD for $19.95 (allow 6-8 weeks).

Graduation will be re-broadcast on CCTV the following week(s) for those who missed it. Viewers can see the programming schedule online at https://citizens.coop/cctv/.

“We are happy to provide this service for our community,” said CEO and General Manager Donna Smith. “It’s just another way we keep our community connected.”

Anyone interested in showcasing a business, civic group, or community project on Citizens’ CCTV, should contact Video Production Editor Josh Stokes by calling (540) 745-9552 or email cablevision@citizens.coop.

For more information, contact Citizens at (540) 745-2111 or (276) 637-6485. Citizens is located at 220 Webbs Mill Rd. in Floyd. Lobby hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.