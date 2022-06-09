United Way honors Marion's Michael Robinson

From leading to taking on extra volunteer work to championing new education projects, Marion’s Michael Robinson has fought for Southwest Virginia and its people. For more than a decade, he’s given a significant chunk of his community service time to the region’s United Way organization. Last month, the United Way honored his impact.

At its first in-person awards ceremony since 2019, on May 17, the United Way of Southwest Virginia presented Dr. Michael Robinson with a trophy bearing the inscription: “In recognition of your heart, your spirit, your dedication, and most of all, your generosity in sharing them with those in need.”

Robinson first joined the regional organization in 2009. He’s helped lead United Way through major transformations.

Scott Robertson, the United Way of SWVA’s marketing and communications director, said, “Dr. Robinson was already involved in United Way before mergers brought him into contact with United Way of Southwest Virginia.”

Regardless of the United Ways’ name and scope, Robertson said, “Over the years, Dr. Robinson has served with distinction, chairing committees, doing extra volunteer work, and advocating for education initiatives throughout Southwest Virginia. Most recently, he served as board chair for United Way of Southwest Virginia.”

United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton recognized Robinson's service.

Last week, Robinson explained his desire to serve with the United Way. He said, “I feel like United Way is an organization that supports Smyth County and implements regional solutions that impact all of Southwest Virginia.”

Robinson, who also serves as the Smyth County Community Foundation chair, said of his service, “I feel blessed to be in a position to volunteer with United Way and other groups of dedicated community members who are working to find ways to improve Smyth County and our region.”

Robinson, a former Smyth County Schools superintendent, now serves as the director of the A. Linwood Holton Governors School.

The awards ceremony, held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, honored individuals and organizations serving their communities in the fields of childhood success, youth success and community resilience. According to a United Way news release, more than 250 community leaders representing communities from Lee County to the New River Valley attended.

Dr. Karen Shelton received the Woman of Distinction Award. Shelton directed the Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco Health Districts during the COVID pandemic, the release said, leading those districts to have the fastest rollouts of COVID testing and vaccinations in Virginia.

American Electric Power was honored as Community Partner of the Year with Food City as Top Giver.

Other honorees were:

* Elite Partners: Food City, Ballad Health, Universal Fibers, Utility Trailer Atkins and Utility Trailer Glade Spring.

* Top Fundraiser for Celebrity Bagging: Farris Funeral Service, Inc.

* Partner of the Year – Early Education: Kristi Snyder

* Partner of the Year – Resilience: Damascus Middle School

* Partner of the Year – Youth: Wythe County Public Schools

* Unsung Heroes: Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Knox Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

“It was wonderful to be able to hold this event in-person so we could express our gratitude face-to-face to people who have gone above and beyond to make everything we do possible,” said Staton in the release. “The circumstances of the last couple of years that had kept us from hosting the Impact Awards as a live event in 2020 and 2021 also made the work of these individuals and organizations much more important and impactful to the people of Southwest Virginia.”