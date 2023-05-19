A blues-sounding kind of song, with a main subject in need to get away from it all. The chaos of life, the unending noises, and distractions that destroy us.

“The Riverside”

You see, I tell the truth, though you don’t want to see it.

Take it if you want, or walk away and leave it.

Let it die, by the Riverside.

Have Mercy, though one day it’ll return with no warning.

It’ll come back and haunt us, in death they’ll be mourning.

Let me enjoy my life, as I lay with no worry. In the sunlight, by a Riverside, no time to feel sorry.

Let me get blessed with wings, I don’t need nobody to hurt me.

Drenched in something you’ll soon envy. That’s your sin brother, your problem to fool me.

Take your problems to a Riverside, and let these long afflictions leave you alone to cry.

I’ve been left alone a million times before.

Two, three, maybe a dozen more.

I will not play with jaded fools.

Make no mistake, the golden rules.

I need a Riverside, oh some kind of answer.

Like, I’m not asking this time, I will not ask her.

Let me find those wings again, so I may fly.

I’ve been trampled on, left to die.

I need a Riverside, a sweet, sweet time, to myself.

I need a Riverside, I need an answer.

I’m not saying, and I’m not going to ask her. I need some time, to be there, to do fine. Drifting away, by that Riverside.