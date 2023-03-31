Supervisors earlier this month recognized outstanding academic and athletic achievements among Floyd high-schoolers.
A proclamation, which was unanimously approved, applauded achievements from the Floyd County High School forensics, indoor track, golf, volleyball, cross country and local scout teams.
“The Board is excited for these young adults’ futures and looks forward to how these individuals continue to grow, learn and excel throughout their lives, and hope they continue to call Floyd County home,” the proclamation states.
County Administrator Linda Millsaps said the community should be “very, very” proud of its students, educators and coaches.
“It really is a remarkable set of accomplishments for what is actually a fairly small group of kids…” Millsaps said.
Jerry Boothe, supervisor of the Courthouse District, said many of this school year’s accomplishments “reflect back on the leadership.”
“You made an impact on this community that’s not just impacted this generation, but it’s going to impact generations to come,” Boothe said.
School Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler recently announced he would retire this summer. One of his main priorities as superintendent has been to adhere to the Six-Year plan, which included a number of renovation projects and the construction of the Collaboration and Career Development Center.
Construction and materials costs for the CCDC were contracted before the inflation that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been fortunate and blessed to be where good people are already there, and we did it at the right time, before the world got turned upside down,” Wheeler said.
Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said “any organization is only as good as its leadership…”
“...You’re the head of the leadership team, so you deserve some credit,” Turman said.
The board also heard from other local officials on March 13, including Dr. Noelle Bissell of the New River Health District about a recent funding request, Eddie Worth about Floyd County Drug Court and David Clark of VDOT.