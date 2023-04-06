Our Small Town Word this week is based upon the writings of “A Songbird,” one of many books I have published, available on Amazon.

“In it” is a simple song, but it’s an enduring message about facing the new challenges we face every day. I think many of us have been there, and we’ve all had those trials.

We’re walking head first into that storm, those dark clouds, with a million spectators screaming aloud. Some will support you, and some will try to destroy you. You’ve just got to be strong, be faithful and put your all in it.

“In It”

I’ve been thinking that criticism,

is just a lesson to learn.

Maybe another chance, to take this fire and make it burn.

The world turns, but your life’s clock has no limit.

It’s the passion, the art you put In It.

Maybe I’m hoping they won’t forget it? The type of spirit that will never quit it.

Even in the roughest waters of life, even if right is wrong, or wrong is right.

Maybe they need real words, to keep them awake at night?

Maybe I’m hoping true friends will care.

I wonder if they still think of me,

somehow and somewhere?

But it’s nothing to lose this sleep over, the world grows darker, and the days grow colder.

Just walk forward, with your intent to know her.

The life is her, leave open the door,

and put the problem on your shoulder.