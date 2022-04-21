Earth Day celebrations on tap in Smyth, surrounding area

From helping clean trails and count flora and fauna at Hungry Mother State Park to celebrating the planting of new trees in Marion, Earth Day weekend offers residents multiple opportunities to get involved in the care of this area of the planet.

Activities will begin on Friday at noon in Marion with a joint celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Jim Barker, a member of the Marion Town Council and its tree commission, noted that this year’s celebration will focus on planting American sycamore trees on land at North Church and River streets and next to the Holston River. A new fishing pier has been built there.

Barker noted that sycamore, which is native to the region, loves growing near water, and will over time provide shade for the river and the anglers who fish there.

For the 19th year, the Arbor Day Foundation has designated Marion as a Tree City USA.

The honor celebrates the town’s commitment to effective urban forest management. To achieve the recognition, the town must meet four requirements: a tree board or department (Marion Tree Commission), a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

At 19 and 20 years, respectively, Marion and Abingdon are among the few and longest term communities in this region to receive the distinction. Nearby Wytheville has earned the designation for the last three years.

Cleaner air, improved storm water management, energy savings and increased property values and commercial activity are among the benefits enjoyed by Tree City USA communities, said a foundation press release.

Spring Clean Up

Smyth County’s chamber of commerce will host a Spring Clean Up and celebrate Trails Day on April 23.

Smyth County Public Library branches and the Blue Ridge Discovery Center and Hungry Mother State Park will host activities and community clean-up projects.

Hungry Mother

At Hungry Mother State Park, free activities will take place at the Marion park on Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.

On Saturday, April 23, anyone interested can join local volunteers as they head into the park to clean trails. This activity will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Meet at the beach.

From 1- 4 p.m., participants will focus on cleaning up the lake from canoes and kayaks. Fishing line, bottles and cans are just some of the trash that can endanger local wildlife and detract from the park’s beauty. Meet at the Dock and Shop. Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at the Discovery Center.

At 7 p.m., individuals can take part in a BioDiscovery activity to help count flora and fauna in the park. At parking lot 2, interpreters will provide participants with a form to record observations. Park information sheets describe this activity as resembling a scavenger hunt and “a great way for us to keep track of local biodiversity and make sure that our beautiful park is thriving.”

Observations can be made on your schedule.

Anyone who doesn’t get a BioDiscovery form on Saturday can also pick one up on Sunday and take part in the search.

All forms must be turned back in at the Discovery Center by 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

Participants are urged to “ask about our special thank-you when you turn in your sheet at the office.”

Abingdon & ASD

To honor Earth Day this year, Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) will provide a free in-person, community outreach activity at Abingdon’s 2022 Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fields Penn House, Abingdon (corner of Main and Cummings streets). Young and old alike are invited to visit ASD’s booth and participate in a hands-on planting activity that promotes farming, gardening and sustainability. ASD, which includes Smyth County in its coverage area, will also provide educational literature.

At Abingdon’s 2022 Earth Day Celebration, more than 40 groups (non-profits, private groups, local businesses, educators and state and federal agencies) will gather. The event’s theme is “Rethinking Recycling.”

Several activities are planned, including a rain barrel workshop where people can make rain barrels to take home (registration required at uppertnriver@yahoo.com with rain barrel in the subject line). There will be a Kids Zone with free games and prizes, a craft area, educational displays, face painting, and a local foods food court. Kids who bring the Earth Day flyer to the Sustain Abingdon table will receive a free item. Donations of gently used shoes are being sought.

Free e-waste recycling and free document shredding will be available in Depot Square.