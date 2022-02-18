Bond approved ahead of sexual assault trial

Floyd County Circuit Court had a trial scheduled Tuesday, along with a plea and a bond hearing, but the trial of a Floyd man charged with drug possession with intent to distribute was continued for the second time this month.

Thomas Allen Fox’s trial on felony possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute was continued Feb. 1 and again Feb. 15.

Same for the plea set of Kevin Dwayne Woolwine of Roanoke, who is facing charges of possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of a gun by a felon, eluding police and endangering officers, and possession of ammo by felon.

The plea may now become a trial, and Judge Michael Fleenor will hear motions on the case on April 18.

A bond hearing, however, did occur Feb. 15, and the judge released Kevin Mikel Kiger of Max Meadows, charged with aggravated sexual battery by force involving a female minor, object sexual penetration, and two counts of violating pre-trial conditions.

Judge Fleenor ordered Kiger to stay at home, stay off the internet or social media, and travel only two and from the office of his lawyer, Christiansburg attorney Dennis Nagel, on Feb. 15.

Kiger was initially indicted by a Floyd County Grand Jury in July 2020 for the offense that occurred in February 2020, according to court records.

Nagel also obtained permission Feb. 15 for Kiger to use email to contact his attorney, and also asked that pictures needed for the trial be moved from a phone to the court for use in proceedings.

The jury trial is set for March 15 at the county courthouse.